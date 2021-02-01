At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder

The Pune police are in the process of questioning multiple children who were in the know of the 11-year-old child who was found dead at an open ground near Paud road on Sunday. The sections for destruction of evidence were invoked in the case after post-mortem of the child’s body.

Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3; M Dange, senior police inspector, Kothrud police station; Shankar Khatke, senior police inspector, Warje Malwadi police station were among the senior officials interacting with at least 10 children. Members of the NGO that works with the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) were also present while the children were being interacted with.

“The post-mortem showed that he died of head injuries. But he had multiple injuries on his back too,” said police sub-inspector P Shelke of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kothrud police station against unidentified people.

The child’s complainant mother, who performed last rites on Sunday, and appeared in the police station on Monday and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital as her blood pressure spiked and she collapsed at the police station premises.

The parents of the children called to the police station were visibly stressed over the long hours at the station.

“My grandson has been here for hours. He hardly ever goes out to play. He has multiple allergies. But we will do whatever is required to help the police,” said an elderly woman who did not wish to be named.