At least 20 districts in Maha facing large rainfall deficit in June this year

Contrary to popular perception that overall good rainfall was experienced in Maharashtra in June this year, at least 20 districts in the state are facing a large rainfall deficit this month. Most of these districts are from Marathwada and Vidarbha while three are from central Maharashtra. Among the at least 20 districts facing a large rainfall deficit in June this year, Washim has recorded the highest rainfall deficiency at 86% with the widespread deficit attributed to the absence of any low-pressure system movement towards the state, which usually plays a crucial role in triggering the rain. The deficiency map released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) visually confirms the pattern, with vast areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada shaded in red and yellow. (HT)

Washim is followed by Akola (-77%), Nagpur (-74%), Hingoli (-73%), Bhandara (-70%), Gadchiroli (-68%), Beed (-67%), Jalna (-64%), Gondia (-62%), Solapur (-59%) and Parbhani (-58%). These figures place most of the affected districts in the ‘large deficient’ category with rainfall ranging between 60 and 99 per cent below-normal.

The deficiency map released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) visually confirms the pattern, with vast areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada shaded in red and yellow, indicating ‘deficient’ and ‘large deficient’ rainfall zones, respectively. By contrast, a few districts in western Maharashtra and the Konkan region have fared better, receiving either normal or excess rainfall.

At 110%, Pune district recorded the highest above-normal rainfall in Maharashtra. The overall rainfall in June till date is recorded as 248.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 118.5 mm.

This severe shortfall comes at a time when the June rainfall is vital for sowing activities, especially in the rain-fed regions of the state. The delayed or inadequate rain could potentially disrupt the Kharif crop cycle, putting additional stress on farmers and impacting overall agricultural productivity in the season ahead.

Meteorologists have noted that sluggish monsoon advancement and lack of any supporting systems such as cyclonic circulations or low-pressure areas are the key reasons behind subdued rainfall activity. Unless a significant weather system develops and moves towards Maharashtra soon, the rainfall gap is likely to persist or even widen in the coming weeks.

The state administration and agriculture department are monitoring the situation closely, as prolonged deficiency in rainfall may lead to water stress, delayed sowing, and a potential drought-like scenario in some pockets.

Meanwhile, the forecast is that the state is unlikely to receive strong rainfall in the remaining days of June. Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division of IMD Pune, said, “IMD’s extended rain forecast model suggests that south and central Maharashtra are likely to experience less rainfall during the remaining days of June though the situation will likely improve in early July.”

In the latest forecast issued by the IMD on June 22, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall activity in coastal areas of the state. A similar alert has been issued in the ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur districts for the next two days. On June 26, an orange alert has been issued for the ghat areas in Pune as the rainfall activity is likely to increase, said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune.

Speaking about rainfall deficiency in Marathwada and central Maharashtra, Kashyapi said, “The weather systems were mainly formed in the Arabian Sea. The moisture incursion was mainly from the Arabian Sea hence Konkan and central Maharashtra received good rainfall during June. There was no strong system formation in the Bay of Bengal which brings good rainfall in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. Hence, many areas have experienced large rainfall deficit. Around June 26, there is an indication of the formation of a new system in the Bay of Bengal hence these regions are likely to get some rainfall. However, the extended forecast suggests that there will not be much rain in Maharashtra till the end of June.”