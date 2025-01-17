ATMS survey report reveals severe traffic congestion on 19 arterial roads and 125 chowks

A survey of the Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) in Pune carried out from December 1, 2024 to January 10, 2025 has revealed severe traffic congestion on 19 arterial roads and 125 chowks with 12 different types of traffic problems reported by citizens. The smart city department has handed over the survey report to the Pune traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on January 16, 2025 for further analysis and action in dealing with congestion and slow-moving traffic. Additional commissioner of police (eastern region) Manoj Patil said that the traffic police have been working closely with social groups. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC activated the ATMS system at 125 chowks in Pune where there are around 12 types of traffic problems listed, including unauthorised parking, narrow roads, side encroachments, roads without markings, absence of stop lines, incomplete roads, potholes, changed road development plans, absence of zebra crossings, and auto stands at chowks that are behind the increase in traffic congestion and extreme traffic situation in the city.

Additional commissioner of police (eastern region) Manoj Patil said that the traffic police have been working closely with social groups, NGOs and the road department of the PMC to chalk out permanent and long-term solutions to longstanding congestion- and accident- related problems. “We have instructed our supervising officers to ensure that the traffic regulation and decongestion plan be readied strictly as the development plan (DP) of the PMC. Once the DP is on the table, it will become easy for the traffic police to come up with solutions in coordination with the PMC. The survey data shared will be helpful in resolving the traffic congestion issues the city has been facing for long,” Patil said.

Recently, prominent civil rights’ activist Qaneez Sukhrani issued legal notice to the PMC for its faulty planning of road infrastructure which according to her is a colossal waste of the citizens’ money. “PMC’s project department mainly failed to respond to concerns submitted in writing, drawing attention to poor planning and to the lack of detailing that has been effectively pointed out,” the notice said.

“Everyone is well aware of the aforesaid person/commitment towards planned and sustainable development as well as the genuine interest in ensuring the optimisation of infrastructure in and around Ahmednagar Road…” the notice further said.