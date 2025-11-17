ATS claims Pune techie promoted anti-democracy ideology, strict Sharia practices

Despite a stable career in the software industry, Zubair Hangargekar, arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on October 27, allegedly followed an “extremely” rigid interpretation of Sharia, which he imposed within his family and actively promoted among youth. According to the ATS, he repeatedly preached that democracy is “against Shariyat” and urged young followers to boycott India’s democratic process. His arrest, officials say, has exposed a sustained pattern of radicalisation. A special court on November 14 remanded him in judicial custody till November 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 37-year-old, originally from Solapur district, was picked up from Pune’s Kondhwa area for his alleged links with Al-Qaeda. A special court on November 14 remanded him in judicial custody till November 28.

ATS officials said Hangargekar, who holds a BE degree from Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur, and studied at Solapur Social Association Urdu High School, has worked in the IT industry for over 15 years — first with Cognizant in Hinjewadi, and since 2012 with Cybage Software in Kalyani Nagar. He was currently working in hybrid mode.

An ATS officer said, “He followed an extremely orthodox and rigid interpretation of Sharia. He reportedly imposed these practices within his family and propagated the belief that democracy is ‘against Shariyat’, urging youth to stay away from India’s democratic process.”

Investigators believe his radicalisation began around 2015 after he came into contact with individuals linked to terror networks in Pune and Hyderabad. Over time, he is suspected of having built a large collection of extremist literature and frequently consumed radical content online.

A forensic analysis of his devices revealed multiple Al-Qaeda and AQIS magazines that glorified jihad and martyrdom, promoted recruitment, and provided manuals on making IEDs, planning lone-wolf attacks, and conducting guerrilla warfare.

“He regularly read works by radical preachers from the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, including detailed accounts of major attacks such as 9/11,” said an ATS officer involved in the probe. “He had also studied manuals on guerrilla warfare and fabrication of explosives.”

ATS officials said Hangargekar was active on several international Telegram groups that circulated extremist content. He also created groups aimed at influencing youth, where discussions centred on Ghazwa-e-Hind, Khilafat, Shariyat rule, and a unified global Ummah. Participants reportedly debated replacing democracy with Shariyat and dismantling national boundaries.

Investigators also found that he held secret Dars (religious lecture or lesson sessions) in Pune, Solapur, and Thane, where he allegedly indoctrinated young attendees. During these sessions, he reportedly spoke about “ways to commit jihad” and promoted violent jihad as the only path to establishing Khilafat in the Indian subcontinent.

Hangargekar was among the targets during ATS raids across Pune. On October 9, eighteen individuals were searched and their digital devices seized. His devices, ATS officials said, contained “disturbingly detailed and extensive” jihad-oriented material linked to Al-Qaeda, AQIS, and other radical ideologues.

The ATS is now examining his network, possible handlers, and whether he played a role in recruiting or grooming others.