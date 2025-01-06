Authorities nonplussed over complaint about noise pollution due to dog barking

Repeated complaints by a Baner citizen about noise pollution caused by a dog barking in the area and demands for strong action in the case have left authorities including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) befuddled as to what action can be taken in this regard and by whom, a senior MPCB official said. The data highlighted that the noise generated exceeded the permissible limit, the citizen claimed, and demanded strong action in the matter failing which he would be forced to register a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). (HT PHOTO)

Recently, the complainant wrote an email to the MPCB and other authorities, providing data on the noise generated due to a dog barking on December 11. The data highlighted that the noise generated exceeded the permissible limit, the citizen claimed, and demanded strong action in the matter failing which he would be forced to register a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Responding to an email from Hindustan Times, the complainant said, “The impact of noise pollution due to dog barking/animal sounds (biological loudspeakers) on humans is the same as other forms of noise. When dogs bark, saliva is sprayed into the air at very high speed, spreading dog allergens in the air. Both the noise and allergens are harmful to human health. Moreover, the loudest dog bark was 113.1 decibels (dB). The noise level from a barking dog can vary between 80 and 90 dB, depending on the breed and the individual dog. A group of barking dogs can quickly exceed the noise threshold of an area. The authorities’ failure to address this issue constitutes a violation of the law, resulting in harm to the residents. Hence, action should also be taken against such officials neglecting this issue.”

A senior MPCB official requesting anonymity said, “Every day, we receive such complaints from citizens. In case of this particular complainant, we have received repeat emails demanding strong action against dog barking. Although the complaint is genuine, and people can complain with the relevant authorities, we have no idea as to what action can be taken in such cases.”

In the absence of clear guidelines regarding action against dogs for barking, neither the MPCB nor any other government authorities can take action in this matter.

Whereas Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “As of now, I haven’t come across any such complaint but there are no guidelines available about action against noise caused by dog barking. There are guidelines to address issues like dog bites and dog population control but noise issues due to dog barking is something that needs to be analysed.”

Mahesh Bolkotagi, senior police inspector, Baner, said, “We haven’t received any complaint on the said issue so far.”

Asha Ambekar, founder of the Shashwat Foundation working for animal welfare in Pune, said, “Barking is a very common expression for dogs who express themselves through barking. There are multiple reasons for dogs to bark. It may be because of hunger or health issues and sometimes, even anxiety could be a reason, especially in case of a pet dog. One should identify the root cause of dog barking after which the simplest solution to it can be found. About a large number of stray dogs barking in any particular area, there might be different aspects that need to be analysed. Hunger can be a major reason and lack of adequate feeding points leads to the formation of large dog packs. Territorial fights can also be a reason for this. In this case, providing sufficient feeding points and restricting pack formation can be a good solution to this issue. Waste management is also an important aspect as dogs are commonly found in areas where there is a lot of waste dumped in the open.”

“As of now, there are no proper guidelines for noise pollution due to dog barking. However, we as humans must not be so mean to these canines. We must recognise that other creatures too are living in this world and we should be tolerant towards them,” Ambekar said.

Typically, measures to address barking by dogs include sterilisation programmes to help reduce the population of strays.