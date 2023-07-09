Your Space: Effective traffic plan must on BRTS route in Pune

Authorities should strengthen BRTS project Commuters waiting for PMPML bus on BRTS route in Pune. (HT FILE)

The bus rapid transit system (BRTS) project was introduced in the city to enhance the condition of public transport. The facility provides a dedicated route for public transport buses while other roads will be used by private vehicles and could face traffic. As people were encouraged to use these buses that reached the destination faster than private vehicles, the goal was not achieved in terms of expected passenger volume. Dismantling the project is not the right step. Instead, the authorities should take steps to strengthen the existing capacity of project like adding more buses for BRT routes and maintaining good condition of buses. Electric buses are getting popular among citizens, so the number of e-bus needs to increase. Such steps will have a positive impact on the project.

Harshad Abhyankar, director, Save Pune Traffic Movement

Study project before dismantling it

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses do not get stuck in traffic because of the BRTS lanes and is a boon for passengers as it saves their time to reach their destination. It is a universally accepted fact that traffic congestion is caused mainly by the increasing use of personal vehicles. However, the authorities have not taken steps to reduce the number of private vehicles. Moreover, no study is published by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that concludes that reducing BRTS will help to improve traffic condition. The authorities should at least carry out a detailed study before dismantling the BRTS project

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar

BRTS addresses transport problems

Pune BRTS is significantly inferior to its similar facility worldwide. All transportation planners are saying for years that a network of 100 km top-class BRTS will significantly strengthen PMPML and address transport problems. The comprehensive mobility plan of both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) clearly emphasise the need to increase the share of public transport to 40%-50% from the current 16%. Therefore, the authorities must take strong actions toward strengthening the BRTS that will help in improving public transport in the city.

Sanskriti Menon, representative, Centre for Environment Education

Traffic congestion on BRTS routes

Removing the BRTS routes is a necessary step as the existing routes were causing traffic congestion. Unlike Mumbai city, Pune BRTS does not have an end-to-end bus service and the frequency of buses is less. One has to go to the municipal corporation main office from Ahmednagar Road area and board another bus to reach the destination. It’s not only time-consuming, but also a hectic journey. Hence, residents prefer to travel by private vehicle than public transport.

Manoj Sathe, Vimannagar resident

BRTS route was not in much use

Commuters complain of poor service provided by public transport utility PMPML. Hence, the BRTS route was not in much use. Instead, vehicle users who tried to use the dedicated stretch were fined. Road accidents were another major issue on the Ahmednagar Road BRTS lane. The dismantling of the stretch might help to reduce traffic congestion. However, the authorities should introduce an effective traffic plan for this route after removing the BRTS lanes.

Rahul Mane, Yerawada resident

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON