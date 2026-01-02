Pune: The Pune airport registered a surge in cargo operations in 2025, further cementing its position as a key logistics hub in western India. According to official data, the airport handled 49,718.7 metric tonnes of cargo in 2025, marking a robust 23.8 per cent increase over the 40,149.6 metric tonnes recorded in 2024 Auto parts, pharma drive 23.8% cargo growth at Pune airport in 2025

The growth in cargo movement was largely driven by domestic cargo, which alone accounted for 49,595.2 metric tonnes in 2025, compared to 40,028.3 metric tonnes in the previous year.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “Our focus in 2025 was also on building a dependable ecosystem for cargo stakeholders. With upgraded infrastructure, improved operational systems, and close coordination with airlines and logistics partners, we are steadily positioning Pune as a preferred regional logistics and cargo hub.”

Auto components formed the largest share, contributing around 30 per cent of the total domestic cargo. Pharmaceuticals and vaccines accounted for another 30 per cent, while perishables such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and day-old chicks contributed 25 per cent.

Month-wise data indicates consistent cargo growth throughout the year, with particularly strong performance in the second half of 2025, particularly the months of October, November and September. However, international cargo volumes remained relatively modest at 123.5 metric tonnes.

The overall transformation of the airport in 2025, including the shift to the new terminal building, has indirectly strengthened backend operations such as cargo processing, reliability of power supply, and coordination with airlines and logistics partners.

Pune-based exporter Sagar Chintal said, “The rise in cargo capacity supports our business growth. Faster turnaround times and improved reliability mean we can now get our products to market quicker.”