Autorickshaw unions to go on half-day strike on August 9
After the Compressed natural gas (CNG) rates were increased by ₹6 on Wednesday, the auto-rickshaw unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have decided to go on a half-day strike on August 9 and they plan to hold protests outside Pune MP Girish Bapat’s office.
The price of CNG has now increased from ₹85 to ₹91 per kg.
The unions are also demanding to revise the auto fare as per new rates.
“The increasing rates of CNG is a matter of concern for thousands of auto drivers in the city. So, we have decided to go on half-day strike on August 9 and protest outside Pune MP Girish Bapat’s office,” said auto-rickshaw panchayat convenor Nitin Pawar.
“The central government should control the increasing prices of CNG. And now the auto fares need to be increased as per the new rates,” he said.
On July 25 the autorickshaw fares were increased by ₹2, and the new auto fares would be ₹23 for the first 1.5 km. While within 3 days the decision was taken back by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division due to opposition from the auto rickshaw unions.
This was the third consecutive increase in the last year, earlier the hike was implemented in October and November 2021 respectively.
-
BHU scientists carry out pathbreaking study in T cell lymphoma
Scientists from the zoology department of Banaras Hindu University have conducted a path-breaking work in T Cell Lymphoma, a type of immune cell cancer. According to a press statement of the BHU, the study was conducted by research scholar of the department, Vishal Kumar Gupta, under the supervision of assistant professor of zoology, Dr Ajay Kumar. Other team members of the study include Pradeep Kumar Jaiswara, Rajan Kumar Tiwari and Shiv Govind Rawat.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust interstate fake call centre racket, 5 held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday busted a fake call centre running in Mumbai and arrested five people and apprehended three minor girls. The accused have been identified as, Rafiq Abdul Lalit Chaudhari ( 28) resident of Chikhali, Mohamad Firoj (21) resident of Dapodi, Ashok Kumar Mali (31), Jayprakash Dhukram Mali (27) and Paras Kumar Gauraram Mali (21) all are residents of Malad, Mumbai.
-
Documentary based on survey of 780 Indian languages to be screened on August 6 at SPPU
A documentary based on the Peoples' Linguistic Survey of India – an exhaustive survey of 780 Indian languages carried out in 2010 by professor Ganesh Devy and his team of around 3,000 volunteers across the country – will be screened for the first time at the department of Pali, Savitribai Phule Pune University, at 4pm on August 6. The 29 minutes' long documentary titled 'Sammas (Portmanteau)' took independent filmmaker, three years to make, Dhananjay Bhawalekar.
-
Prayagraj: 65-yr-old duck trader murdered, wife injured
A 65-year-old duck trader died while Sohanlal who rebuked them for their act's wife received serious injuries after being assaulted by two persons in a dispute over ducks late Tuesday night at Tudihar village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area. According to reports, hailing from Karma village of Ghoorpur area, Sohanlal Sonkar, 65, used to live in a tent outside Tudihar village in Meja area where he used to rear ducks for a living.
-
Dial 112: Pune police stand 37th, in state in response time
As per data maintained by the Maharashtra state police regarding the emergency response support system (ERSS), the Pune city police secured 37th rank while Washim police secured top rank in the state in terms of response time in handling calls from residents seeking police-related help. The police in September 2021 started 'dial 112' as a centralised helpline for residents seeking police-related help.
