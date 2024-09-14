Baby born with Dengue passed on from mother, both fine

Doctors at a city hospital have reported a rare case of a baby born with Dengue infection that was passed on from the mother’s placenta. A team comprising Dr Umesh Vaidya, Dr Siddharth Madabhushi and Dr Anusha Rao successfully treated the preterm newborn who acquired Dengue from her mother, as per a statement released by the hospital on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Perinatal Dengue refers to the transmission of Dengue virus from a mother to her baby during pregnancy, delivery, or shortly after birth. Perinatal transmission of Dengue can have dangerous outcomes for the mother and child if not diagnosed and treated on time.

A resident of Vishrantwadi, 33, admitted to Ankura Hospital tested positive for Dengue late in her pregnancy. She was 41 weeks’ pregnant and delivered a baby girl weighing 2.33 kg during an emergency C-section due to complications. A team comprising Dr Umesh Vaidya, Dr Siddharth Madabhushi and Dr Anusha Rao successfully treated the preterm newborn who acquired Dengue from her mother, as per a statement released by the hospital on Friday.

Dr Madabhushi, consultant neonatologist at the hospital, said, “The mother had complaints of fever three days before the delivery. The mother tested positive for Dengue and had a low platelet count. Initially, the baby had a weak cry and required resuscitation soon after birth.”

Dr Rao, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at the hospital, said, “The baby was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and received oxygen support for two days and was on IV fluids. Due to haemodynamic instability, medications to increase blood pressure were administered. Multiple blood products were given due to bleeding-related complications. Subsequent tests showed a low platelet count, and Dengue tests were positive. The baby recovered and was discharged weighing 2.45 kg. Both the mother and the baby are in good health.”

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said that in the past three to four years, they have not come across any case of Perinatal Dengue in city hospitals. “In such cases, the baby has to be monitored closely for any symptoms of Dengue. This is to avoid severe complications like Dengue haemorrhagic fever. In normal cases, the baby recovers as it is born with antibodies. We will direct our ward medical officers to collect information from private doctors about cases of Perinatal Dengue,” Dr Dighe said.