Bail granted to Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law in Kharadi drug party case

Pune: A Court in Pune on Thursday granted bail to Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, in the high-profile Kharadi drug party case.

Additional Sessions Judge J.G. Dorle, after hearing prosecution and defence arguments on earlier hearings, allowed bail to Khewalkar on a personal bond of ₹50,000 after the police submitted that their investigation in the case was complete.

He is expected to walk out of judicial custody by Friday. Co-accused Prachi Gupta and Shripad Yadav were also granted bail, defence lawyer Pushkar Durge confirmed. Earlier, During the bail hearing, Advocate Durge argued that the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet had already been filed by the police. “We had emphasized that no contraband substances were recovered from Khewalkar, making a strong case for granting bail. Finally, the Court had given him bail,” Durge said.

Reacting to Court order, Eknath Khadse said, “My son-in-law was framed in the case based on instructions from someone. Today however, Pranjal Khewalkar was granted bail. I am confident that he will come clean at the end of the trial.”

Khewalkar was arrested on July 27 after Pune crime branch officials raided a Kharadi apartment, allegedly busting a drug party. Along with him, several others — including Sameer Sayyad, Nikhil Poptani, Sachin Bhombe, Shripad Yadav, Prachi Sharma, and Isha Singh — were booked for possession of narcotics and participation in the alleged party.

While still lodged in jail, Khewalkar was booked subsequently in another case for allegedly filming and photographing a woman in a compromising position without her consent.

The complainant, who was reportedly in a relationship with him, alleged that he had recorded intimate videos and photographs without her permission. Acting on her statement, Pune cyber police registered an FIR under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with violation of privacy and digital exploitation.

The controversy deepened after Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar described the new allegations as potentially pointing to “one of the biggest sex scandals.” She cited a police report that referred to the recovery of a large number of objectionable videos and photographs from Khewalkar’s mobile phone and laptop.

Chakankar further alleged that the case may have links to a larger human trafficking racket. In a press conference in Pune, she claimed Khewalkar lured migrant women to the city under the pretext of offering them jobs and then exploited them. Police reportedly seized multiple mobile phones, including one from his Hadapsar residence, that contained nude images and videos hidden in secure folders.

According to the commission, some women were allegedly drugged and filmed, with the recordings later used for blackmail. Chakankar stated that Khewalkar appears in some of the recovered videos and that the victims included women from vulnerable backgrounds, such as housemaids and sweepers. A man identified as “Aarush” is believed to have played a key role in trapping the women. The commission has maintained that the evidence points towards an organised human trafficking network.