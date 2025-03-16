Bajrang Dal, VHP threaten ‘karseva’ at Aurangzeb’s tomb

Pune: Amid calls from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have escalated their demand, threatening to conduct ‘karseva’ (symbolic purification) if the government fails to act. Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have threatened to conduct ‘karseva’ (symbolic purification) if the government fails to take steps to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (HT FILE)

The right-wing outfits said they will submit a memorandum to the state government on March 17, demanding removal of the tomb by legal methods. The outfits warned of “karseva” and statewide protests if the government fails to act. According to VHP leaders, the tomb symbolises “centuries of oppression, atrocities, and slavery” imposed on Hindus during Aurangzeb’s rule and must be demolished.

Last week, following the demand from minister Nitesh Rane and former Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana for removal of the tomb, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also supported the proposal but emphasised that any action must adhere to the legal framework, as the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Also Read | Significant dip in footfall at Aurangzeb’s tomb amid controversy

At a press conference in Pune on Saturday, Kishor Chavan, coordinator, VHP western Maharashtra, called Aurangzeb’s tomb “a reminder of betrayal, hatred, and the persecution of Hindus”.

“Aurangzeb’s cruelty is well-documented—he imprisoned his own father, executed his brothers, and ordered the destruction of Hindu temples. The existence of his tomb only serves to glorify his atrocities, and the Maharashtra government must act immediately to remove it. If government fails to remove it, we will do it by holding ‘karseva’, like we observed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” Chavan said.

The Bajrang Dal and VHP have announced protests outside tehsildar and district collector offices across Maharashtra, pressuring authorities to act. They argue that the tomb is a divisive symbol that fuels communal discord.

Security tightened in Khuldabad

Amid repeated demands for the tomb’s removal, the district administration has increased security around the site. A unit of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), two senior officers, and 15 police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation. Authorities are screening visitors to the tomb.

To prevent any unrest, the police have prohibited right-wing leader and Samasta Hindutva Aghadi member Milind Ekbote from entering Sambhajinagar district between March 16 and April 5. The district administration, citing intelligence inputs, fears he and his supporters might attempt to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb. Ekbote, who heads the Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Pratisthan, is known for his annual tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Pune.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut calls BJP rule in Maharashtra ‘worse than Aurangzeb’s time'

On Monday, as part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary celebrations, Hindu outfits plan to gather at the district collector’s office to submit a memorandum to the CM, demanding the tomb’s removal. They have indicated they will wait for the government’s response before taking further action.

“If the government fails to act, the self-respecting Hindu community will take to the streets, organise marches, and, if necessary, remove the tomb themselves,” Chavan warned, raising concerns about potential law and order disruptions.

Opposition slams demand

Opposition leaders have criticised the move, arguing that history should be preserved and studied rather than erased.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal called the demand an attempt to “erase the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” and accused VHP and Bajrang Dal of engaging in political stunts.

“Aurangzeb’s tomb is not a symbol of bravery but of cruelty. However, it also stands as a testament to the resilience of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar added that Aurangzeb’s tomb serves as a reminder that despite ruling for decades, the Mughal emperor failed to control Maharashtra effectively. “Removing the tomb now could set a precedent for unnecessary conflicts in the future. It should be left untouched as a historical symbol,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is yet to issue an official response.

In the past

The grave of Aurangzeb has become a political issue in Maharashtra ever since the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chhaava” that depicts the capture, torture and execution of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Aurangzeb was the sixth Mughal emperor reigning from 1658 until his death in 1707. He spent last few decades of his life in Deccan region.