Balbharti-Paud Road: Flora and fauna at Vetal Tekdi in danger, say activists

The Vetal Tekdi, through which the proposed Balbharti to Paud Phata stretch passes, houses 1,500 trees with 45 bird species, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) data revealed.

As per details of the survey, 48 different species of greens along with 19 shrubs, 13 climbers, and 21 herb species were found around the hillock. Apart from this, the faunal activities showed 45 bird species, 13 butterfly species, 5 reptiles, and 1 mammal type.

The road, first proposed around three decades ago, has met stern opposition from environmentalists and residents.

Activists feel the civic body needs to consider the project cost, the life cycle of the project, the percentage of footprint, degradation of natural terrain, the number of trees to be cut or replantation, and the effect of a natural stream before pushing ahead with it.

The details pertaining to flora and fauna in the vicinity were mapped by Envirosafe Consultants, which were later presented to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The consultant had prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the said stretch for the PMC.

The consultant had given four options for the project including at grade level, partially elevated, complete elevated road, and a tunnel.

After the presentation, Kumar and other PMC officials decided to shun the original proposal and build a partially elevated road passing through Law College hill.

The environmentalists however are least pleased with the civic body’s plan to build a partially elevated route.

PMC road department head V J Kulkarni said, “All the PMC officers did the site visit before the committee meeting and took the review of proposed Balbharti Paud Road.”

The study reveals 62 per cent of the traffic on the route consists of four-wheelers, while two-wheelers make up 25 per cent.

Local resident Sumita Kale in a tweet said, “PMC has conditioned us to believe in more roads/flyovers...proven globally to be an unsustainable city transport model. PMC knows this road isn’t a long-term answer. WHY isn’t PMC investing in the right solution?”

Transport and urban planning observer Sanskriti Menon said, “Why are excellent bus services not being provided to the one lakh people using Law College Road. Commuters are forced to use bikes and cars, adding to air pollution, traffic congestion, and road crashes. Another road will not solve these issues.”

The proposed link road is 2.1 km long, 30 metres wide, and would have a six-metre pedestrian walkway.