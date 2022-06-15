Ban on black items, heavy police bandobast, strict checking at PM event in Pune
PUNE A team of at least 2,000 police officials ensured strict checking at the pandal, where PM Modi addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Dehu village.
As per the police security protocols, right from luggage bags, water bottles and any kind of eating material were prohibited inside the venue.
Every attendee was scanned through a metal detector, luggage was scanned and every person was throughly scrutinised by police officials that were deployed at eight different entry lanes for the venue.”
“For the event, our security arrangements and bandobast was deployed from the last two days and its planning has been going on from many days. There were 10 deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), 30 assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), 100 senior police inspectors, 300 assistant police inspectors and (APIs) and police sub-inspectors (PSIs) and staff of around 2,000 policemen deployed at the venue,” said deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite with the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionarate
At the event, any person possessing black items or wearing black clothing including clothes, socks, handkerchiefs, or masks were banned from entering the arena. The police did not allow the attendees to take key chains, combs, pens inside the venue. These items were seized by the officials at the entry gate.
“The entire bandobast and event was successful. There was no disturbance or breach in the security arrangements,” added Bhoite.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics