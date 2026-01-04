Bangladeshis account for 81 of 104 deportations in 2025

Pune: At least 104 illegal immigrants were deported from Pune in 2025, according to data presented at the Pune police annual press conference recently. The numbers reflect a sharp rise from 57 deportations in 2024 and 18 in 2023, underscoring what officials described as a stronger focus on identifying and processing illegal stay cases in the city At least 104 illegal immigrants, including 81 Bangladeshis, were deported from Pune in 2025, according to data presented at Pune police annual press conference recently. (AP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Of the immigrants deported in 2025, Bangladesh nationals accounted for the largest share at 81, while three were from African countries and 20 from other nations, as per the data.

The police said the crackdown would continue alongside routine passport and character verification exercises and tenancy checks, with the emphasis on due process and documentation compliance.

Pune city commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Our effort has been to ensure that every single case is processed strictly as per law with proper documentation, due process, and coordination with central agencies and the respective foreign missions. The exercise is not merely about numbers, it is about safeguarding security, maintaining accurate population records, and ensuring that no one misuses gaps in the system.”

In March last year, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in Ambegaon for staying without valid documents. By June, police arrested two Bangladeshi women in Ambegaon for illegal residence, along with a local accomplice who helped them obtain forged Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID cards. Around the same time, a Katraj raid uncovered Bangladeshi women using forged Indian documents to conceal their nationality. In July, six Bangladeshi nationals were detained near Wakad and deported after being found living illegally. Around the same period, five Bangladeshi women were arrested in Budhwar Peth for illegal residence, linked to exploitation concerns, while in November, a Bangladeshi woman in Bhosari was arrested for overstaying her visa, the data states.