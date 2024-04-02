Bar owner tries to set himself on fire in front of police station

Police booked two individuals for attempting to set themself on fire in front of Lonikand Police Station on Monday. The accused have been identified as Satyawan Houshiram Gawade (34), and his staffer Ram Ashokrao Gajmal (22). Gawade further claimed that he has all valid permits to operate the bar, but still, Seema Dhakane, a Crime Police inspector, demanded money from him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Gawade is the owner of New Pyasa bar and restaurant in Ubale Nagar, Wagholi. Recently police have taken action against his restaurant for late-night operations beyond the permissible time limit.

Later, in a recorded video Gawade alleged that he took the drastic step out of frustration after local police were demanding ₹10,000 ‘hafta’ per month for the smooth functioning of his establishment.

Gawade further claimed that he has all valid permits to operate the bar, but still, Seema Dhakane, a Crime Police inspector, demanded money from him.

On Monday, a case was filed at Loni Kand police station against Gawade under IPC sections 506 and 309.

Reacting to the development, Vijay Kumar Magar, DCP said, “The said bar owner was found operating beyond the permissible timings. Considering restrictions of imposition of section 144, our police took necessary action against him.”

Magar further said police are enquiring about allegations made by the bar owner and necessary actions will be taken accordingly.