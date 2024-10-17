Baramati battle: Yugendra Pawar hints at contest against Ajit Pawar

Baramati assembly constituency is all set to witness a battle between Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in the upcoming assembly elections. The suspense lingers as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has yet to declare its candidate for Baramati, leaving many speculating about whether it will be a contest within the family. (HT PHOTO)

For the first time, Yugendra gave clear hints of his potential candidacy on Wednesday, urging the media to “wait for a few days” for an official announcement.

The suspense lingers as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has yet to declare its candidate for Baramati, leaving many speculating about whether it will be a contest within the family.

When asked who the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for Baramati would be, given the implementation of the model code of conduct, Yugendra responded, “Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the MVA, we will accept it.”

Yugendra also shared details of his groundwork in the constituency post-Lok Sabha elections, he said, “After the results, we carried out a yatra to express gratitude to the voters for electing Supriya Sule from Baramati. We later organised the ‘Swabhiman Yatra,’ visiting every village in the constituency. During these visits, many voters highlighted incomplete developmeworks that need attention.”

Yugendra also mentioned that he plans to meet with Sharad Pawar in the coming days to seek guidance on how to approach voters during the assembly election and finalise the campaign schedule.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has officially announced Ajit as its candidate for Baramati. Though Ajit had previously expressed reluctance to contest from Baramati, his candidacy is now confirmed, setting the stage for a potentially high-stakes family rivalry.