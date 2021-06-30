Home / Cities / Pune News / Barhate’s wife arrested in MCOCA case
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Barhate’s wife arrested in MCOCA case

The wife of Ravindra Barhate, Right to information (RTI) activist, on the run from the Pune police in multiple cases, was arrested along with one other person by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:53 PM IST

The wife of Ravindra Barhate, Right to information (RTI) activist, on the run from the Pune police in multiple cases, was arrested along with one other person by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sangita Barhate and Pitambar Dhivar, according to a high-ranking officer of crime branch who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman was arrested in the case registered at Hadapsar against Barhate and multiple others including a dismissed Constable and a journalist in which the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked. This gang of 8-10 people are booked for using RTI-gained information to grab land from scores of people. At least 10 cases have been registered against them.

The police are on a lookout for Barhate who has been evading arrest and approaching courts to get anticipatory bail. However, even the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to Barhate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.