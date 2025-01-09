Beed district struggles with low conviction rate

Beed district continues to grapple with one of the lowest conviction rates in Maharashtra, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the judicial and law enforcement systems in the region. As per the police department data compiled by Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in 2022, Beed registered a conviction rate of just 11.79%, ranking it as the third worst-performing district in Maharashtra. This represents a steady decline from 2018, when the district’s conviction rate stood at 36.09%. The downward trend has persisted, with Beed ranking last in conviction rates in 2021 (21.13%), second-last in 2020 (21.01%), and fourth from last in 2019 (25.40%). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The district’s law and order situation recently came under scrutiny after the gruesome murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, which led to widespread protests and road blockades. Although the accused were eventually arrested, the incident has renewed questions about the law and order situation.

Beed’s performance is particularly concerning when compared to Maharashtra’s top-performing districts. In 2022, Parbhani (9.61%) and Nashik (11.76%) joined Beed (11.79%) among the lowest-ranked districts, while Mumbai Railways (94.10%), Raigad (78.04%), and Amravati Rural (74.59%) led the state in conviction rates.

Similar trends were observed in 2021 and 2020, with Beed consistently among the poorest performers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Suresh Dhas recently highlighted Beed’s conviction rate, claiming it to be as low as 3.5%, the worst in Maharashtra. Dhas said, “Beed is the worst-performing district in terms of conviction rate. The political system, judiciary, and administration are all responsible for this, and it is our collective duty to address the issue.” He attributed the problem to administrative inefficiency and out-of-court settlements.

Beed superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Kanwat acknowledged the issue but refrained from making specific comments. “I took charge as SP just two weeks ago. There are multiple factors affecting conviction rates, and we need to study them thoroughly before drawing conclusions,” Kanwat said.

Prominent activist Ashok Tangade pointed to systemic corruption and political interference as major contributors to the low conviction rate. He alleged that many cases in Beed are settled outside police stations under threat, often with political backing.

“Beed district has nurtured many powerful figures who manipulate the system to ensure cases against them are either not registered or weakened through money, muscle, and political pressure,” Tangade said.

As reported by Hindustan Times, police data from Beed suggest over the past five years, as many as 308 murders were reported, of which 295 were solved, leaving 13 cases unresolved.

In 2024 (January–November), 39 murders occurred, all of which were solved, the data shared by police suggested. A total of 765 other crimes were registered in the last five years, with 760 solved and five under investigation. The district has registered 782 rape cases in five years, solving 777 cases while five remain undetected.

Former IAS officer Sadanand Koche, who served as Beed’s district collector in 2011–12, shed light on the deeper issues plaguing the district. In his Marathi book, Beedchi Lokshahi: Ek Bhayan Vastav (Democracy of Beed: A Law unto Itself), Koche described Beed as a “punishment posting” due to the criminal and political challenges in the area. He recounted carrying a loaded revolver for self-protection during his tenure and attributed the low conviction rates to poor investigations, political interference, and lack of support for officers posted from outside the district.

Retired IPS officer and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit echoed these concerns, blaming weak investigations, delays in trials, and inadequate evidence for the low conviction rates. “Police personnel and prosecutors need sensitization and training on presenting cases effectively in court. Mock trials could help staff understand how to strengthen their cases,” said Dixit.

Activists said the declining conviction rate in Beed not only undermines public trust in the judicial system but also highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms.

“Improved investigative practices, expedited trials, and accountability in law enforcement could play a critical role in reversing this alarming trend and ensuring justice is delivered effectively,” they said.