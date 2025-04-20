Beed police, district election office submit report to poll body on suspended cop

A day after the arrest of dismissed police sub-inspector (PSI) Ranjeet Kasale, the Beed police and Beed district election officer submitted an official report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about his role during the poll process. The clarification comes amid concerns surrounding his presence and activities during the ongoing election period. (HT)

According to the report, Kasale was attached to the cyber department and was not assigned to any election-related duty in Parali. The clarification comes amid concerns surrounding his presence and activities during the ongoing election period.

Chetana Tidke, additional superintendent of police, Beed, said, “Kasale was not assigned any duty related to election process.”

The report submitted by district poll office Avinash Pathak to the state chief electoral officer refutes allegations made by Kasale regarding alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 in the Parli constituency.

Kasale had posted a video on social media claiming that he was removed from election duty at a strong room to facilitate tampering with EVMs.

The report also highlighted Kasale’s habitual misconduct on social media, accusing him of making baseless, defamatory, and inappropriate statements against public representatives and senior police officials.

In a post on X, ECI stated, “Official report by DEO & SSP Beed: dismissed PSI Ranjit Kasale was not on election duty during MH Assembly polls. The allegations are aimed at disturbing public peace and tranquility, inciting people for violence against state. DEO directed to take action against Kasale.”