Bhima Koregaon probe panel issues show cause notice to ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray

A commission probing the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for failing to respond to an application seeking the production of documents related to the case. The commission has now called on Thackeray to explain why the application should not be allowed. It has fixed the next hearing for December 2, and warned that if Thackeray or his legal representative fails to appear, “further action permissible in law” will be taken. (HT FILE)

The inquiry panel led by former High Court Chief Justice J N Patel has asked Thackeray to explain why it should not allow an application filed by Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi seeking a bailable warrant against him.

In an application filed in February, Ambedkar, who is also a witness in the case, sought a direction to Thackeray to produce documents that were submitted by Sharad Pawar in 2020, in which Pawar allegedly stated that certain rightwing organisations were responsible for the Koregaon Bhima violence.

According to the commission, notices were sent to Thackeray on September 12 and October 27 asking for his response to Ambedkar’s plea, but he did not reply. Following this, Ambedkar, through his advocate Kiran Kadam, filed an application requesting that a bailable warrant be issued against the former chief minister.

The panel was constituted by the Maharashtra government in February 2018 to investigate the January 1, 2018, clashes near Koregaon Bhima, when one person was killed and several others, including ten police personnel, were injured.

The violence is said to have been triggered by provocative speeches at the “Elgar Parishad” conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, with the police alleging ties between the organisers and Maoist groups.