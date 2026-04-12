Bhujbal’s helicopter lands in parking lot, 1km away from helipad in Purandar; probe likely

A helicopter carrying Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed in a parking lot rather than its assigned helipad in Purandar, Pune, on Saturday. While no injuries were reported, authorities have flagged the incident for safety violations. However, the pilot landed the aircraft in a parking lot located around a kilometre away from the designated site. (VIDEO GRAB)

Bhujbal travelled to Purandar to attend a programme marking the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, where a school built by the Zilla Parishad was to be inaugurated.

The Pune rural police stated that a helipad had been prepared and its coordinates were shared with the crew beforehand, following standard protocol. However, the pilot landed the aircraft in a parking lot located around a kilometre away from the designated site.

Additional superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Ganesh Biradar said, “Due to some confusion, the pilot landed at a location about a kilometre away from the designated helipad.”

Bhujbal said, “The pilot could not spot the helipad and landed at a location meant for parking. It was a smooth landing, and there was no issue. All of us are safe.”

A senior officer from Pune rural police said the incident would be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the pilot could face action following an inquiry into the deviation from the approved landing plan.

Reacting to the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar termed it serious and raised concerns over aviation safety. In a post on X, Pawar said, “That is why I have been consistently saying important individuals must exercise caution while travelling. Many aircraft and helicopters face issues, including maintenance-related shortcomings and other technical deficiencies,” he claimed. He added that the government must take proper precautions in future while arranging travel by aircraft.

Incidentally, Pawar has made various allegations with regard to the January 28 plane crash that killed then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

(With Agency Inputs)