Home / Cities / Pune News / Bidkar faces police case over alleged money distribution

Bidkar faces police case over alleged money distribution

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The police have booked BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar following allegations of distribution of money during poll campaign

Pune: The police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Bidkar following allegations of distribution of money during poll campaign.

The police have booked BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar following allegations of distribution of money during poll campaign. (HT)
The police have booked BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar following allegations of distribution of money during poll campaign. (HT)

Samarth police on Sunday filed a case against the former corporator and four others following a complaint from Congress party.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint filed by Faiyaz Kasam Sheikh (38) of Mangalwar Peth, and a youth wing leader of Congress party.

Sheikh, who was at Maldhakka Chowk along with his party supporters at around 2:10 am on Sunday, came to know that BJP workers were influencing voters by allegedly distributing money at Aiesh Complex in Mangalwar Peth. When he rushed to the spot, he found Bidkar and others allegedly distributing money. Later, both parties had heated arguments and engaged in physical assault, said police, adding that both parties filed cross complaints.

Ramesh Sathe, senior inspector, Samarth Police Station, said, “We haven’t found money, but chits and slips of political parties. We have registered a case against Bidkar and others under Sections 323 and 504 of the IPC.”

Meanwhile, Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress candidate from Kasba Peth bypoll constituency, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare Patil faced allegations of violation of code of conduct.

Dhangekar on Saturday staged a protest at Kasba Ganpati temple alleging that BJP party workers were influencing voters by distributing money and police have turned a blind eye to the violation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out