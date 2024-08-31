Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Serigen Mediproducts secure ₹10 cr funding Xolopak India Ltd, India’s first manufacturer of organic disposable cutlery and ice cream sticks and spoon products, announced the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the NSE Emerge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Serigen Mediproducts, a biomedical products manufacturing company, raised ₹10 crore from IAN Alpha Fund and Colossa Ventures, along with existing and new angel investors. Serigen is at the forefront of developing tissue regeneration products using silk proteins. The company has developed three innovative products: Serioss, an osteo-conductive bone void filler, Seriderm, an absorbent wound dressing designed using silk protein to accelerate wound healing and Serimat a silk protein mesh used in reconstructive surgeries of various organs such a breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction and dural repair. These products offer cutting edge solutions to medical professionals.

Xolopak to issue fresh equity shares

Xolopak India Ltd, India’s first manufacturer of organic disposable cutlery and ice cream sticks and spoon products, announced the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the NSE Emerge. The offering comprises a fresh issuance of up to 52,86,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. According to the DRHP, Xolopak India intends to invest ₹20 crore from the net IPO proceeds for the acquisition of equity shares in Atharva Poly-Plast Private Limited, ₹20.17 crore to purchase a new plant and install machinery and plans to utilise the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

KPMG in India announces strategic alliance with Zscaler

KPMG in India, one of India’s leading professional services firms, and Zscaler, a leader in cloud security, today announced the launch of a strategic alliance to jointly provide Zero Trust principle-aligned data security services to customers in India. This includes cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. In collaboration with Zscaler, KPMG in India will be delivering a unified technology solution which would enable them to consolidate and simplify their cloud security operations for customers.

Cybage distributes raincoats, umbrellas to cops

Digital product engineering services firm Cybage Software Pvt Ltd recently distributed raincoats and umbrellas to police officers posted at Ahmednagar Road. “Providing them with raincoats and umbrellas is a small token of our appreciation for their resilience, sense of duty, and invaluable service to the community,” said Jaikrishnan, senior vice-president, Cybage.