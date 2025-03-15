Menu Explore
Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

ByNamita Shibad
Mar 15, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Henkel announced it will be setting up an adhesive materials manufacturing plant for the electronics sector at its multi-technology manufacturing site in Kurkumbh, near Pune

AT&S opens global IT Shared Service Center in Pune

The new global IT Shared Service Center (IT SSC) of AT&S AG in Pune will now cater to the group’s operations in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The new global IT Shared Service Center (IT SSC) of AT&S AG in Pune will now cater to the group's operations in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

AT&S AG, the Austria-based EURO 1.5 billion global IC substrate and printed circuit board leader, has announced setting up an Information Technology Shared Service Center (IT SSC) at Pune for its trans-continental operations. With the new venture, AT&S opens opportunities for scores of qualified information technology professionals from India in IT security, SAP, and program developers at its Pune centre catering to different areas of responsibilities across the IT spectrum. The new global IT Shared Service Center (IT SSC) of AT&S AG in Pune will now cater to the group’s operations in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India. The Group plans to hire over 100 technical resources at Pune IT SSC by 2025-26 to support its 6 manufacturing plants and 9 sales offices globally.

Henkel strengthens its electronics footprint with manufacturing expansion in Pune

Henkel announced it will be setting up an adhesive materials manufacturing plant for the electronics sector at its multi-technology manufacturing site in Kurkumbh, near Pune. This investment underscores Henkel’s commitment to localization, innovation, and accelerated product development to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the region’s electronics industry. As India’s electronics industry is projected to grow exponentially in the next few years, fuelled by government initiatives such as Make in India and PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) schemes, Henkel’s expanded footprint positions it to strongly support this rapid growth. “As the country solidifies its position as a global electronics manufacturing hub, Henkel is proud to reinforce its ‘Make in India’ commitment, and be a key partner in this journey,” said S Sunil Kumar, country president - India, Henkel.

