Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Auxilo Finserve has introduced ‘Auxilo GlobalEd’, its new education loan designed for students wanting to pursue higher education overseas. Under Auxilo GlobalEd, the entire expense of tuition fees, travel, accommodation, laptop, study materials, and living expenses is covered, providing students with an end-to-end overseas education solution, the firm said. “We understand the challenges that students and parents undergo while pursuing admission in international universities. To enable a seamless transition, we have introduced Auxilo GlobalEd, so students can focus on their academic journey without distraction,” said Shweta Guru, Chief Business Officer – Overseas Education, Auxilo Finserve.

38th IMC women entrepreneurs’ exhibition

The 38th IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition returns on August 11–12 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. President Rajyalakshmi Rao said over 280 women entrepreneurs from 31 cities are participating in this festive-season showcase of fashion, lifestyle, crafts, cuisine, and sustainable innovation. New this year is the Afra Lounge—a global pavilion featuring women-led international brands debuting in India. Highlights include eco-conscious fashion, vegan products, regional handicrafts from NGOs and artisans, and a special Raja Ravi Varma tribute to Indian womanhood.

Wellness Innovation Campaign

The ‘2025 Go Healthy with Taiwan’ campaign has been launched in India to promote regional wellness innovation. The initiative is led by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA). The campaign invites proposals in three sectors: fitness, sports technology, cycling, and smart healthcare. Three winners will receive cash prizes of USD 30,000 each for the most impactful and innovative ideas. The deadline for proposal submissions is August 14.

LuLu Forex & LuLu Finserv Partners with AFA

LuLu Forex, foreign exchange and outward remittance services with pan-India presence, and LuLu Finserv, a microlending and financial services provider, have announced a partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), signing on as their regional fintech partners. The sponsorship is part of a larger global agreement through which the various entities under LuLu financial holdings, across 10 countries, will become official AFA partners within their respective regions.

Worldline partners with Cosmos Co-operative

Worldline has entered into a partnership with Pune-based Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd. to drive digital transformation through advanced and scalable payment solutions. Arti Dhole, joint managing director at Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd., said, “In today’s fast-paced financial environment, staying ahead through innovation is key, and Worldline is the ideal partner to help us achieve that.”