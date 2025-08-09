Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Pune’s diesel and petrol-free corporate fleet launched Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (TACO) has partnered with Japan’s Ichikoh Industries Limited (Ichikoh), and owns a 61.2% share of Valeo, the project to acquire Valeo’s lighting business in India through the acquisition of the Valeo Lighting Systems (VLS) business of Valeo India Private Limited. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Routematic, a corporate mobility platform, launched Pune’s first 100% diesel and petrol-free transport fleet with Infosys. The fleet includes four and six-seater diesel and petrol-free vehicles, making Routematic the city’s only enterprise mobility provider to operate entirely without diesel or petrol. The dedicated fleet comprises only Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the four-seater and six-seater categories. “Becoming the first service provider in the city to enable 100% diesel and petrol-free operations is a testament to our commitment to lead the corporate transport sector towards a more sustainable future,” said Sriram Kannan, founder & CEO, Routematic. According to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by IQAir, 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India, with vehicular emissions being a major contributor to declining air quality. At the same time, Pune recently ranked among the world’s top five most congested cities, with average commute times rising dramatically, according to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index report.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announces Shelcal® Total

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the launch of Shelcal® Total, a scientifically formulated adult nutrition supplement powder that expands its flagship Shelcal® brand into the growing Nutrition segment. “India is facing a growing nutrition gap driven by lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, and rising stress levels — all of which contribute to deficiencies across age groups,” said Amal Kelshikar, chief commercial officer, India Business, Torrent Pharma.

Tata AutoComp and Ichikoh to partner for automotive lighting

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (TACO) has partnered with Japan’s Ichikoh Industries Limited (Ichikoh), and owns a 61.2% share of Valeo, the project to acquire Valeo’s lighting business in India through the acquisition of the Valeo Lighting Systems (VLS) business of Valeo India Private Limited. The acquisition would be consummated through a 50:50 Joint Venture company (JVC) to be formed between TACO and Ichikoh Industries. The JVC should cater to the automotive lighting market in India. Arvind Goel, vice-chairman of Tata AutoComp, said: “The formation of the joint venture would be another significant step by Tata AutoComp in offering contemporary products and technologies to automotive OEMs in India.”

Nutrica forays into the honey category

Nutrica, a brand from BN Holdings Limited, the flagship company of the ₹ 9,000 crore BN Group, has forayed into the honey category with the launch of Nutrica Bee Honey. It is a range of purpose-led variants designed for energy, fitness, and immunity and is now available across general trade stores. Sparsh Sachar, director and business head, FMCG, Nutrica, said, “We have built Nutrica to support modern, active lifestyles with products rooted in both tradition and innovation. With our honey range, we’re offering a clean, natural solution that aligns with evolving wellness needs.”