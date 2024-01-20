Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

iMocha launches AI-Skills Match to simplify talent acquisition nRoad is enhancing its foothold in the Indian market via a strategic expansion of its Pune office and other locations across India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

AI-powered Skills Intelligence cloud platform iMocha launched its ‘AI-Skills Match Engine’ feature. A part of its talent acquisition suite, this new feature aggregates and refines external talent, delivering a very accurate match of the candidates and the job requisition, incorporating the organization’s job architecture using AI. The system integrates seamlessly with SAP SuccessFactors and other Application-Tracking Systems. Hence, helping HR leaders gather all job applications in one place, assess them against the job’s primary and secondary skill requirements, and validate each candidate’s skills through AI.

Tata Technologies InnoVent Hackathon winners announced

Tata Technologies announced winners of first edition of InnoVent hackathon, a platform providing young engineering students in India with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovate solutions to address the challenges being faced by the manufacturing industry. The Top 10 teams participated in the Demo Day at Tata Technologies headquarters in Hinjawadi, Pune, where they presented their innovation prototypes and wowed the audience. The winning team Rolex from Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology, Erode was felicitated with a cash prize of ₹300,000 for their innovation Generative AI for car design. The team Blitzkrieg from RVCE, Bangalore, won the second prize for their innovation design and development of an Autonomous Electric Vehicle (AEV) for Indian roads. The third prize was won by the team ThunderBolt from VIT, Vellore, for their Battery system and pumping station for buses using Vanadium redox flow battery.

nRoad to augment workforce in Pune

nRoad is enhancing its foothold in the Indian market via a strategic expansion of its Pune office and other locations across India. The objective is to fortify service delivery capabilities, with a plan to recruit a substantial workforce and continue to cultivate an expanding client base, both domestically and internationally, within the next year. As a self-funded enterprise, nRoad aims to make substantial investments in the Indian market. nRoad plans to augment its workforce by recruiting over 50 individuals, mostly AI engineers, this year. It is set to expand across the Middle East, Singapore, and Australia, with a specific focus on the burgeoning Indian market. Bullish about 2024, nRoad foresees a substantial growth rate of 500 per cent.

Walchand PeopleFirst Limited expands presence in Pune

Walchand PeopleFirst Limited (WPFL) announced its strategic expansion in Pune by appointing Reset Learning as the sub-franchise for Dale Carnegie. Since its establishment in Pune, Dale Carnegie has forged successful collaborations with esteemed clients, including industry leaders such as Bajaj, Alfa Lava, Bharat Forge, Gera Developments, Piaggio, and many others.

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of Walchand PeopleFirst and Dale Carnegie Training India said; “Through this partnership, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities, driving professional development, and creating a positive impact in the vibrant Pune workforce. With this expansion, WPFL sees significant opportunities for its Walchand Plus verticals, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Education and Skilling, HR Consulting, and more.”