Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Link Group opens capability centre at Hinjewadi

Link Group has opened its second capability centre in India, situated in Embassy Tech Zone, Hinjewadi in Pune. The company further announced plans to initially recruit up to 400 talented individuals from the Pune market, primarily in financial services and technology.

Pune would be the second centre for Link Group in India after Mumbai, where the company set up operations in late 2019 and already has a team of more than 1000 employees.

Rishi Dhuper, Head of India Operations, and an industry veteran of nearly 20 years with work experience in some of the world’s leading firms said, “Pune provides some of the most competitive talent, a strong and enabling infrastructure and very conducive living conditions. But most importantly, it is the quality of talent in Pune that is attracting some of the biggest global brands to the city. We will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees and an opportunity to build long-term careers in the highly transforming global financial industry.”

Tsuyo partners with CETL to develop EV powertrains

Contemporary Electric Technology Company Limited (CETL) announced a multi-year partnership with Indian start-up TSUYO to jointly develop high end efficient EV motors and controllers for the Indian Market ranging from 10 kw to 600 kw.

Together, the companies plan to introduce EV powertrain products that are specially developed for tough Indian terrain and weather conditions and create an edge over the currently available solutions which are directly applied without localisation to suit the conditions in India.

Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of Tsuyo, said “We have been building our capabilities on the product development for EV powertrains for quite some time now. This partnership with the global leader CETL will ensure that we are able to bring powertrains that are best suited for the Indian market. Localization is important in EV for long term success for all OEMs and Tsuyo is best positioned to do that for EV in India”.

“This is in line with our vision to expand globally and enter into the growing Indian market. By leveraging TSUYO’s local expertise, founders’ deep credentials in the automotive market, we plan to co-create powertrain solutions designed specifically for India. The goal is to create an optimized product for Indian geography that will be suitable for local usage, end application and OEM’s compliance and local norms.”, said Ding Lin, Regional Director of Automotive Motor Division at CETL.

Cosmofeed raises US$1.5 Million in seed round

Cosmofeed announced raising US $1.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by growx ventures, Waveform Ventures, and 9 Unicorns with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP). Industry leaders like Swati Mohan (CBO – Heads Up For Tails, former CMO - Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer) and Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator) also participated in the round.

“Cosmofeed’s differentiation lies in identifying and empowering the new-age creators. The competitive talent seeks discovery and guidance which is supported by deploying technology. The platform enables them to monetize their content from the very onset and provides the relevant tools for sustainable growth and scalability of these creators of tomorrow,” said Vivek Yadav, Founder & CEO, Cosmofeed at the funding announcement.

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder at 9 unicorns also commented on the announcement, “There are 1.5 billion WhatsApp and Telegram groups globally with a $50 billion opportunity but creators are unable to monetise the content they create on free groups while struggling to manage private groups. CosmoFeed is solving this major problem and helping these creators and professionals.”

Kirloskar Brothers showcases new generation energy-efficient pumps

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) announced it has showcased a series of new generation energy-efficient pumps for the benefit of farmers. The pump range was showcased at Kisan Mela 2022 in Pune.

A unique feature in KBL’s water and oil filled submersible pumps is the advanced sand-fighter design which is not available in generic pump brands. KBL’s advanced sand-fighting arrangement technology prevents sand from entering the pump and hence avoids wear and tear of the pump, prevents pump jamming and results in higher efficiency and longer life of our pumps.

Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd said, “KBL’s recently unveiled new generation pumps are unique in many ways. Made with advanced technology, these pumps consume less energy for high performance. Hence, farmers can save money through lower electricity bills by using Kirloskar’s new generation pumps for irrigation purposes. We have been helping farmers prosper by producing energy-efficient pumps since the very beginning and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

Mindtree opens new facility at ICC Tech Park

Digital transformation company Mindtree opened its second facility in Pune at International Convention Centre (ICC) Tech Park. The facility measures 43,000 sq. ft. and has the capacity to accommodate more than 350 professionals.

Mindtree began operations in Pune — the company’s second location in India — in 2009 with a more than 200,000-sq.ft. facility in Hinjawadi that can accommodate over 1,300 professionals. On the back of rising global demand for its digital transformation services, the company has grown rapidly in Pune over the last few years and today employs more than 3,700 professionals in the city with more than a third of its workforce consisting of women professionals. In the last year alone, despite the pandemic, the company’s Pune headcount has grown by as much as 2.5 times. Mindtree’s Pune centre is now the company’s third largest globally in terms of headcount.

“As one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool, and a forward-looking work ethic, Pune epitomizes all key virtues of a world-class IT destination,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree.

“Pune, aptly called the Oxford of the East, is vital to our growth strategy,” said Nikhil Datar, Head of Pune Center at Mindtree. “We continue to aggressively hire experienced professionals as well as fresh technology graduates for our Pune operations to help our growing roster of customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We are also working with more than a dozen colleges in Pune to help digital talent of the future align with industry needs.”

ThinkerPlace provides STEM education by DIY Toys

ThinkerPlace, Pune based ed-tech startup founded in 2020 helps students learn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) methodology of learning through the form of toys. Most toys which company had presented are DIY (Do- It -Yourself) toys. Deepti Sharma, director, ThinkerPlace said that applied learning when implemented through fun techniques becomes interesting and helps kids to develop their skills in a better way. Currently ThinkerPlace focuses on providing STEM solutions for children between the ages of 6-12 and plus.