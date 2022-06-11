Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

SugarBox Networks and CSC partner to provide digital access in Daund

Common Service Centre (CSC) and SugarBox Networks have partnered to digitally connect rural geographies. The service was launched at Patethan village in Daund tehsil of Pune district on June 7, 2022. SugarBox has enabled access to digital services in over 40 grampanchayats, across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

“Patethan has become one of our first model villages, where we deployed our patented technology solution as part of the pilot projects. We are confident that this is a beginning to building the backbone for the internet of the future and laying the foundation towards internet democracy,” said Rohit Paranjpe, CEO and co-founder, SugarBox Networks.

Dinesh Tyagi, managing director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, said, “End users in a remote area or in an area with unreliable or no network connection, can access native digital content, as if they were residing in a (digitally) connected area, through the application of a patented Hyperlocal Edge Cloud technology solution. The partnership of CSC and SugarBox Networks is to enable access to digital information across gram panchayats, at zero data cost.”

“Our community will gain digital access at an affordable price and foster a sense of community-building, as everyone gathers around the CSC centres to spend their free time viewing movies and entertainment. Villagers at Pathetan are now able to consume entertainment as and when they want to, at zero data cost. We hope this impact becomes a reality across villages, in the country,” said Jyoti Govind Yadav, sarpanch, Patethan village.

Startup accelerator Seagull hosts brands showcase in Aundh

‘Redeemption’, a KYC-compliant crypto token platform; ‘Toilet Seva’, a social enterprise and GPS-based tech solution for users to discover hygiene and safe toilets nearby; and Fundook, a thrilling high-tech sport startup participated in the ‘Seagull Brand Launch showcase’ event hosted by Seagull Advertising.

The event was held at Billy’s BrewStirs in Aundh where startup founders celebrated and showcased some of their most innovative business ideas. The event also held an interactive session for exchanging thoughts for better growth.

Sameer Desai, managing director, Seagull said, “We are honoured to be a part of the success journey these new brands are aiming for. We have always helped brands to establish their niche in the market and I am sure with time all these brands shall scale new heights which we are excited to witness in the near future.”

‘AI For India’ campaign launched

Pune-based ‘The Data Tech Labs Inc’s campaign AI for India’ was recently launched by minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign is powered by AWS and supported by the ministry of education (GOI) and AICTE which aims to evaluate, train, practice, provide internships, allocate projects, certify and employ, 25 Lac Indian citizens. Amit Andre, CEO of The Data Tech Labs, said, “The Data Tech Labs is privileged envisaging this campaign and contributing in skilling, building our Nation. AI for India initiative welcomes the age of a blended workforce, in which intelligent technologies and humans collaborate to drive business success and the Indian economy.”

“This initiative by Data Tech is an appreciable one! To give to the society in a form that builds a stronger future for the young generation, helps in building the economy and ensures India comes into the limelight as a pool of talent needs support and recognition from each one,” said Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman, AICTE.

Quickshift launches international shipping services

Pune-based logistics company Quickshift plans to initiate cross border deliveries in target regions like the US, Europe, Middle East Asia, and Japan. The company is forming strategic tie-ups with carriers and offering price sensitive solutions, last mile deliveries, documentation assistance, easy integration with global marketplaces and more such essential features for the new service.

With the cross-border programme, Quickshift is preparing a platform for these brands to access the international opportunity, thereby playing the role of a facilitator and an enabler, providing the brands with an easy and efficient solution.

Indian enterprises already have a well-established customer base in the UK and the USA markets but they are fast expanding to geographies like Asia-Pacific, Africa, UAE, Middle East and many more. Quickshift believes this is an opportune time to penetrate into global markets by serving brands as their reliable logistics partner.

Anshul Goenka, founder, said, “Cross-border deliveries are going to make Quickshift the chosen logistics partner for all brands looking to scale and expand beyond the Indian region. This move will help us leverage our existing clientele’s operations and take it to the next level. With these services, we will also be able to further strengthen strategic ties with global carriers and pass on the benefits to clients. Going global is a move that puts Quickshift in the league of not just fulfilment service providers, but business efficiency partners.”

TBDC takes 25 Indian startups to participate in Collision

Canada’s India-focused incubator Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) has announced to take 25 selected Indian startups to Toronto and participate in Collision 2022. This year’s Collision conference will be held in Toronto from June 20 to 23, 2022. This TBDC’s initiative is in collaboration with BHIVE, Brampton’s premier startup incubator programme.

During the visit, the founders of the startups will get the opportunity to meet investors, technology innovators, potential partners and mentors, and ecosystem players who will assist them in succeeding in the lucrative North American market.

“The programme is divided into two parts: group programming and individualised programming tailored to the specific needs of the entrepreneur, which will position the startups for success in North American markets,” said Vikram Khurana, chairman, TBDC and CEO of BHive.

Other than the live pitching, mentorship, workshop, the Collision conference also promises to aid and make a commitment of investment to the participating startups.

OptraSCAN’s digital pathology scanner granted US patent

OptraSCAN’s digital pathology scanner OS-SiA has been granted US patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent describes a technique invented by OptraSCAN which automatically identifies specimens to scan and simultaneously analyses the tissue or cell area being scanned. This will benefit the end-user to view the whole slide scanned image along with analysed output as an overlay during their review process.

“Currently, the digital pathology slide scanners are restricted to partial or whole slide image acquisition and digitization into an image. Our next-generation scanner OS-SiA scans and analyses simultaneously eliminating the need for additional processing applications. The whole slide image can be viewed in a local/web-based/cloud-based image viewer. The deep learning computational module is provided for self-learning in the scanning device”, said Abhi Gholap, founder and CEO, OptraSCAN.