Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Venture Centre signs MoU with Ansys Software Venture Centre, a not-for-profit technology business incubator hosted by CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, is collaborating with Ansys Software to provide support for technology startups. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Venture Centre, a not-for-profit technology business incubator hosted by CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, is collaborating with Ansys Software to provide support for technology startups. As per the terms of the MoU, Ansys will provide simulation software licences to eligible startups, and Venture Centre will provide computing infrastructure and setup required. Ansys has extended support to Venture Center under its corporate social responsibility programme to support startups. Premnath Venugopalan, director, Venture Centre, said, “In 2023, Pune is ranked closely with Chennai and Delhi in terms of startup funding, and Ansys’ software, coupled with high-performance computing, is the right technological push for early-stage startups.” Rafiq Somani, area vice-president, India at Ansys, said, “Engineering startups in India have demonstrated strong potential to innovate and scale up for both India and the global market.”

Airtel, FirebirdVR organise VR demo

Pune: Airtel and FirebirdVR, an immersive technology solutions startup, organised a 5G-enabled VR demo at Karve Road store recently. During the demo, students experienced education through the latest VR technology. Akshay Rathod, founder CEO, FirebirdVR said, “The collaboration will enable us to build technology of the future like virtual reality (VR) that rides on the foundation of network and connectivity. With AR-VR enriched education powered by Airtel 5G, students will be more engaged, entertained, and informed than ever before. Our aim is to establish libraries across 100 higher education institutes and universities in the next 18 months.”

MyWays.ai secures ₹80 lakh in seed round

Pune: AI-driven HR-tech startup MyWays.ai has secured ₹80 lakh in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF) and the investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services. Pranay Mathur, CEO, RTAF said, “MyWays.ai’s work in deployment of AI-based solutions is set to streamline the corporate training, hiring, and deployment process, significantly cutting down the timeframes from months to a few weeks. Within 12 months, RTAF has invested in 25 innovative startups.” Samyak Jain, CEO-co-founder, MyWays.ai, said, “By digitising complex business operations for tech businesses, MyWays.ai is catalysing India’s acceleration towards becoming a $1 trillion internet digital economy.”

Invest India, DPIIT select 25 incubators for NICD programme

Pune: The National Incubator Capacity Development Program, a joint effort by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, announced selection of 25 incubators that will go through an intensive 3-month mentorship, advisory, and capacity-building programme. The initiative, in association with Villgro is a part of the startup India campaign, and is dedicated to nurturing social startups and entrepreneurs. The selected 25 incubators include AIC ADT Baramati Foundation and MOTION CoE from Pune region. The programme, over 12 weeks, adopts a cohort-based hybrid approach to enhance the skills and abilities of the incubators. Participants will gain access to Villgro Information Tracking and Learning System (VITALS), a technology-based information system designed to track enterprise incubation progress.

Avanti Bicycles organised launch ride for enthusiasts

Pune: Avanti Bicycles launched its experience centre spread over 1,200 square feet in Pune. The group is organising a launch ride on September 3 at 6 am, that will unite cycling enthusiasts, and athletes. Jaymin Shah, country manager, Scott Sports India, said, “It is a hub for cyclists and a centre that boasts a captivating demo station, offering cycling aficionados hands-on encounters with Avanti’s engineering excellence. The centre houses a comprehensive service station and top-end cycle rental service.”