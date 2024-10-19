Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Tata AutoComp Systems gets TQM award Tata AutoComp Systems Limited’s Tata AutoComp Composites Division and Tata Ficosa get Deming Prize 2024 award for excellence in total quality management. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited announced that its Tata AutoComp Composites Division and Tata Ficosa have been awarded Deming Prize 2024 for excellence in total quality management (TQM). Arvind Goel, chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said, “Steadfast focus on customer centricity, ongoing improvements, and active participation of employees, across the organisation, is the path that will drive our progress and future success. Innovative, sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies are driving our firm’s expansion across the mobility market.”

Burkert opens manufacturing facility in Pune

Burkert Fluid Control Systems India Private Limited, manufacturer of measurement and control systems for liquids and gases, inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Pune. The Talegaon plant has the capacity to produce over 30,000 valves and 500 systems annually. Initially, the facility will focus on manufacturing mass flow controllers, angle seat valves, diaphragm valves, and system solutions. Georg Stawowy, CEO, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, said, “Our new manufacturing facility is a testament to our commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. Our goal is to make Burkert an integral part of India’s industrial landscape by combining global expertise with local production capabilities.”