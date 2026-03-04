Bizman’s minor son rescued after high-speed chase; two arrested

Pune: In a dramatic high-speed chase, the police rescued a businessman’s 17-year-old son who was allegedly kidnapped from Kapurhol village in Bhor tehsil on Tuesday afternoon. Two accused have been arrested, while a search is underway for three accomplices. Police rescued businessman’s 17-year-old son allegedly kidnapped from Kapurhol village in Bhor tehsil on Tuesday afternoon and arrested two accused. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The operation was carried out by a team from Jejuri Police Station following inputs about the abduction. The arrested accused have been identified as Akshay Laxman Ingulkar and Akshay Dattatraya Bhalerao, both residents of Manjari-Hadapsar. They were apprehended nearly four hours after the incident in a hilly area near Nasrapur. Police are searching for Pankaj Walhekar and Ganesh Dhawade, both from Kamthadi, along with another suspect.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 pm when the teenager was returning home on his two-wheeler within Kapurhol village limits. Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Mahesh Dalvi, a black Skoda car allegedly blocked the boy’s path. Five men reportedly forced him into the vehicle at gunpoint.

The complainant alleged that the accused threatened the boy with a pistol.

After the incident was reported, senior officers ordered road blockades on possible escape routes. Assistant inspector Deepak Waghchaure and his team from the Nira outpost set up a nakabandi on the Mandki route.

When the suspect vehicle was spotted, police initiated a chase. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly lost control and the car veered into a sugarcane field near Nasrapur. The accused reportedly released the boy before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into nearby fields.

Teams from Jejuri and Saswad police stations launched a combing operation, leading to the arrest of two suspects later in the evening.

Rajesh Gavali, inspector, Rajgad Police Station, said, “Based on the father’s complaint, five individuals have been booked and further investigation is underway.”

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.