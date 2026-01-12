BJP and allies will retain all five civic bodies in Western Maharashtra: Patil

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil shares his city-wise assessment of the upcoming civic polls, projecting strong performances for the Mahayuti across key urban centres in Western Maharashtra. In an interview to Yogesh Joshi, he speaks on Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur and other civic bodies. Edited excerpts Our internal assessment is 80 seats out of 128 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Local leaders are even more optimistic and say it could go up to 85. (HT FILE)

Q What is your overall assessment of the civic polls?

I am overseeing five municipal corporations: Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Q Let’s start with Pune.

In Pune, out of 165 seats, our assessment is that 115 seats are already through. Our state BJP president, Ravindra Chavan, recently conducted an intensive review — no public meetings, only micro-level feedback. One Assembly constituency, four observers, and ward-wise analysis for nearly four hours. Based on issues identified and corrective measures suggested, we could add another 10 seats. But even otherwise, I don’t see us going below 115.

Q: What about Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Our internal assessment is 80 seats out of 128. Local leaders are even more optimistic and say it could go up to 85.

Q Kolhapur seems politically sensitive. How do you see it?

Kolhapur has the most perfect Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP working seamlessly. Out of 81 seats, we expect around 65. BJP is contesting more seats, but what matters is how many you win, not how many you contest. The mayor will be from the Mahayuti.

Q Sangli appears crowded with political heavyweights.

Exactly. Everyone has come together there — Jayant Patil, his rivals, leaders aligned with Ajit Pawar, Vishal Patil, Idris Naikawadi — no one is left outside. Last time, we had 41 seats plus two independents. This time, we are confident of winning at least 45 seats, including those allotted to the Republican Party of India (RPI), which is contesting on the lotus symbol.

Q Is Shiv Sena part of the alliance in Sangli?

No. We are fighting alone apart from RPI. Even within RPI, there has been some erosion after the death of councillor Vivek Kamble, whose family later joined the NCP. Despite all this, winning 45 out of 78 seats is very achievable.

Q Will Mahayuti have mayors across Maharashtra?

Yes. Every municipal corporation in Maharashtra will have a Mahayuti mayor — in some BJP, some Shiv Sena, some NCP. But the mayor’s post will not go outside the alliance.

Q Devendra Fadnavis recently said Mahayuti will win 27 of 29 corporations. Do you agree?

I would say all 29 of 29. Nagpur will have a BJP mayor, Thane Shiv Sena, Mumbai BJP, Pune BJP, Parbhani NCP — all within Mahayuti.

Q Many say Solapur could be difficult.

I don’t agree. Yes, there are internal differences, but no leader damages the party. Earlier, we had two MLAs there; now we have three. The Kothe family, which has strong influence, faced a setback with Mahesh Kothe’s death, but his nephew Devendra is now an MLA. The opposition is completely disorganised. Congress is barely visible, and even Sharad Pawar’s camp is still settling equations. Solapur is not difficult for us.

Q There is talk of resentment within Shiv Sena over seat-sharing in Pune.

Alliances always involve adjustments. But the idea that the BJP didn’t want an alliance in Pune is incorrect. The Mahayuti is intact, and the results will reflect that.

Q In Mumbai, Shiv Sena and MNS are fighting polls on Marathi plank

They may be fighting on the Marathi issue, but many Marathi voters are on our side. The non- Marathi voters too are on our side.

Q Most parties in their manifestos have resorted to welfarism

If the assistance is going towards needs and creating value, there is nothing wrong with it.