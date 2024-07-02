BJP fields Tilekar from Pune & Gorkhe from Pimpri for assembly polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has given two leaders from Pune the opportunity to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The party has announced the candidature of Yogesh Tilekar from the Pune assembly seat, and Amit Gorkhe from the Pimpri assembly seat. Both Tilekar and Gorkhe are young leaders of the party. Tilekar, a former member of legislative assembly (MLA), was defeated in the 2019 elections but is the head of the state OBC cell. Gorkhe is from the Pimpri assembly seat and represents the minority. By fielding Gorkhe from the Pimpri assembly seat, the party is giving representation to backward classes, (HT PHOTO)

In nominating Tilekar and Gorkhe, the BJP appears to have resorted to social engineering. By fielding Gorkhe from the Pimpri assembly seat, the party is giving representation to backward classes while by fielding Tilekar, the party is ensuring that OBCs are satisfied.

Even when announcing its candidate for the Rajya Sabha (RS), the BJP chose Medha Kulkarni, a Brahmin. Similarly, it fielded Murlidhar Mohol, a Maratha candidate, for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections. After the BJP central office announced both names, BJP leader Mohol congratulated Tilekar and Gorkhe.