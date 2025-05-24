Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
BJP files complaint over name change of Pune’s Balewadi stadium on Google Maps

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Some anti-social elements have changed the name of the sports complex on Google Maps. It hurts the sentiments of people, says leader

Following alleged change in name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Mahalunge Balewadi to “Aurangzeb Alamgir Sports Complex” on Google Maps, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Amol Balwadkar has filed a complaint with Baner Police Station.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Amol Balwadkar has filed a complaint with Baner Police Station. (HT FILE)
Balwadkar said, “Some anti-social elements have changed the name of the sports complex on Google Maps. It hurts the sentiments of people. We have requested the police to launch inquiry and take strict action against the offenders.”

