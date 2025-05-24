BJP files complaint over name change of Pune’s Balewadi stadium on Google Maps

Following alleged change in name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Mahalunge Balewadi to “Aurangzeb Alamgir Sports Complex” on Google Maps, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Amol Balwadkar has filed a complaint with Baner Police Station. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Amol Balwadkar has filed a complaint with Baner Police Station. (HT FILE)

Balwadkar said, “Some anti-social elements have changed the name of the sports complex on Google Maps. It hurts the sentiments of people. We have requested the police to launch inquiry and take strict action against the offenders.”