BJP has hidden agenda to get 2/3 majority in LS polls: Singhvi

(MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

He asked why the party needs this numbers as 272 Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking to the media in the city, Singhvi said, “It is clear that they (BJP) have some hidden agenda to get 2/3 majority. They may want to make changes in the Constitution, suspend the opposition parties in the Parliament and rule the country as per their wish.”

The Congress leader demanded the investigating agencies like the CBI and the ED to probe the charges made by the prime minister against businessmen Ambani and Adani that they were distributing sacks full of black money in tempos.

“The PM should make public the registration numbers and colour of these vehicle,” he said.

On the Congress not announcing the prime ministerial candidate, he said, “It is not necessary in the parliamentary process to announce the PM candidate. It is the right of elected members to choose their leader. BJP wants to have political narrative between Rahul Gandhi and Modi, but we do not want to get stuck in the trap.We want to raise issues related to common public and the Constitution. We have many candidates who can become the prime minister, but the BJP do not have another after Modi.”

Singhi said the present government has misused four pillars of the constitution — legislature, executive, judiciary, and media.