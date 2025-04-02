BJP leader demands review of Smart City project

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar has demanded the Smart City Mission authorities to make public the review report as the Pune Smart City Project ended on March 31. The citizens should know the achievements and failures, if any, of the mega project. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Keskar’s letter to Smart City chief executive officer states, “After the Pune Smart City project ended on March 31 this year, it is the duty of the administration to make the review report public. The citizens should know the achievements and failures, if any, of the mega project. Pune Smart City has spent ₹900 crore and announced 58 projects. The authorities should declare the status of all these projects and the plan after handing it over to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The BJP leader has also written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other ministers.