BJP leaders challenge Shinde’s decision to form new municipal council for Uruli and Phursungi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ujjwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni have challenged chief minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to form separate municipal councils for Uruli and Phursungi. The BJP leaders stated that the decision is not in the interest of citizens and warned to take legal action. As per legal provisions, the state government needs to clarify the formation of a new municipal council and ts source of income to remain self-sustainable. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government on March 31 issued an official notification announcing the formation of new municipal council for Uruli and Phursungi, thus withdrawing them from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“The decision is wrong and not in the interest of common citizens. Actually, the demand was to form another municipal corporation for Hadapsar and surrounding areas. However, the state government decided to form separate municipal councils for Uruli and Phursungi so as to rehabilitate the former minister of state and Sena leader Vijay Shivthare. As per legal provisions, the state government needs to clarify the formation of a new municipal council and ts source of income to remain self-sustainable. The decision was taken without any proper study, all for a single political leader,” said Keskar.

According to Keskar, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and MLA Chetan Tupe too demanded a separate municipal corporation, but the state government did not pay heed.

“We will file our objection with regards to this decision soon. If needed, we will challenge in court.” added Keskar.