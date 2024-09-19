Menu Explore
BJP MLA Ashwini Jagtap denies reports of joining NCP (SP)

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Recent political speculation emerged that her brother-in-law, Shankar Jagtap, who has been managing the election campaign for the family, might contest in her place. This has led to talk of an internal family-based contest for the upcoming elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashwini Jagtap has denied rumours of joining the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Ashwini, wife of late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, was elected during the by-election after her husband’s death, securing the seat for the party. (HT FILE)
Ashwini, wife of late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, was elected during the by-election after her husband's death, securing the seat for the party.

Ashwini, wife of late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, was elected during the by-election after her husband’s death, securing the seat for the party. However, recent political speculation emerged that her brother-in-law, Shankar Jagtap, who has been managing the election campaign for the family, might contest in her place. This has led to talk of an internal family-based contest for the upcoming elections.

With Shankar playing a prominent role in BJP’s local unit, rumours circulated that the party may prefer him as the candidate instead of sitting MLA Ashwini. Addressing these speculations, Ashwini issued a statement, “There are no conflicts within the party. If the BJP chooses Shankar Jagtap as the candidate, I will fully support the campaign and ensure his victory.”

She expressed gratitude for the party’s support following her husband’s death, adding, “Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and my husband shared a good relationship. Whenever Fadnavis is in Chinchwad area, he visits our family.”

Ashwini criticised political opponents for spreading rumours, accusing them of deliberately fuelling speculation about her departure from the BJP.

Despite her public denial, sources from various political circles believe Ashwini may still consider joining the NCP in the coming days.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
