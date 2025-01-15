BJP to hold ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ in state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold “Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” in the state to commemorate the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold “Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” in the state to commemorate the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution. (HT PHOTO)

Various programmes will be held under the campaign in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a tradition of celebrating the Constitution Day from 2015. Remembering the 75 years of journey of the Indian Constitution, the BJP will organise different discussions and speeches regarding the Constitution to aware people under the campaign across the state, including Pune,” said Amit Gorkhe and Dilip Kamble, co-ordinators of the programme.