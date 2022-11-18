BJP workers barge into Cong’s Pune office to protest Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar

The members of Youth Congress on Friday allegedly pasted a banner written with “Maafiveer” (mercy seeker) at the freedom fighter VD Savarkar Smarak in Swargate. Following which, the police have booked two persons.

However, in retaliation, several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barged into the Congress’s Pune city headquarters on Friday and attempted to blacken the photographs of party leader Rahul Gandhi to protest against his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, police said.

The protesters shouted slogans against Gandhi and stuck posters with the message “Maafiveer Jawaharlal Nehru” on the walls of Congress Bhavan, an official from Shivaji Nagar police said.

“We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan,” inspector Arvind Mane said.

During a press conference at Wadegaon village in Akola district as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday, Gandhi criticised Savarkar alleging that he had helped the British rulers and written a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The Congress leader had also earlier said that Savarkar was a symbol of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks have triggered protests

Congress leader Neeta Rajput said, “Rahul Gandhi did not make any statement against Savarkar. However, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting a good response, the BJP is upset over it and is trying to stop the yatra.”

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot ), 504 (intentional insult to any person leading to provocation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), and relevant sections of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been registered against Congress workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s city unit said that in view of the incident, they would “cleanse” the Savarkar Smarak with milk.

