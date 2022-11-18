Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP workers barge into Cong’s Pune office to protest Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar

BJP workers barge into Cong’s Pune office to protest Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar

pune news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 11:12 PM IST

The members of Youth Congress on Friday allegedly pasted a banner written with “Maafiveer” (mercy seeker) at the freedom fighter VD Savarkar Smarak in Swargate

The BJP workers held protests outside Congress Bhavan on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
The BJP workers held protests outside Congress Bhavan on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The members of Youth Congress on Friday allegedly pasted a banner written with “Maafiveer” (mercy seeker) at the freedom fighter VD Savarkar Smarak in Swargate. Following which, the police have booked two persons.

However, in retaliation, several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barged into the Congress’s Pune city headquarters on Friday and attempted to blacken the photographs of party leader Rahul Gandhi to protest against his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, police said.

The protesters shouted slogans against Gandhi and stuck posters with the message “Maafiveer Jawaharlal Nehru” on the walls of Congress Bhavan, an official from Shivaji Nagar police said.

“We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan,” inspector Arvind Mane said.

During a press conference at Wadegaon village in Akola district as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday, Gandhi criticised Savarkar alleging that he had helped the British rulers and written a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The Congress leader had also earlier said that Savarkar was a symbol of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks have triggered protests

Congress leader Neeta Rajput said, “Rahul Gandhi did not make any statement against Savarkar. However, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting a good response, the BJP is upset over it and is trying to stop the yatra.”

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot ), 504 (intentional insult to any person leading to provocation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), and relevant sections of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been registered against Congress workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s city unit said that in view of the incident, they would “cleanse” the Savarkar Smarak with milk.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out