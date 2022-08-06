BJP eyes Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Baramati from August 16 to 18
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18.
During the visit, she will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and attend organisational meetings.
Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country. Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule is coordinating the programme in Maharashtra.
Along with Sitharaman, another Union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh will be visiting Shirur Lok Sabha constituency during the same period. Shirur is currently being represented by NCP MP Amol Kolhe in Lok Sabha.
The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections. Of the 144 constituencies, the party has identified 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra with two of them - Baramati and Shirur - from Pune district.
BJP has designated a Union minister or a central leader as a ‘Pravas minister’ and in-charge of a cluster comprising four-five Lok Sabha seats.
“During her tour to Baramati, Sitharaman will take a review of the party’s current status. Her visit is part of an organised campaign to strengthen the party’s base in seats we lost with a narrow margin in 2019,” said Ganesh Bhegade, BJP Pune district president.
Baramati was for many years represented by Pawar in Lok Sabha. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. In 2019, Sule won the polls against BJP’s Kanchan Kool with a margin of 1.55 lakh votes.
-
Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. The boy's body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.
-
U.P.: Slain Lakhimpur Kheri journalist’s brother joins SP
Pawan Kashyap, whose elder brother and local journalist Raman Kashyap was among the eight people killed in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday (August 5). Pawan Kashyap had joined the Congress in January. However, his stay there did not last long.
-
Travel time mounts as flyover construction at Chandani chowk, SPPU junction slows traffic
Commuters heading towards Wakad and Rajiv Gandhi IT park at HInjewadi said that the flyover construction at Chandani chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University junction has increased their travel time by at least three times because of vehicular traffic. A study by Pune traffic branch covering SPPU junction found that 0.281 million vehicles passed through the busy intersection on a daily basis during April this year.
-
Pune residents irked as damaged, poor quality flags distributed at ward offices
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have started the distribution of national flags. However, residents are unhappy as many of the flags are of “poor quality.” PMC will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative announced by the Union government. The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices across the city.
-
PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste
Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers. While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. Head of PMC solid waste management department, Asha Raut, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics