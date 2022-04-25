BJPs 5-year report card: What opposition could not do in 25 years, BJP did it in five, say party leaders

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday presented it’s five year report card. The BJP has been ruling the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the past five years. The office bearers claimed that the BJP carried out developmental works, which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could not achieve in the past 25 years.

Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol claimed the BJP had solved the city’s garbage problem and not even one kg of garbage was being dumped in the city. Mohol also staked claim on other projects, but said the Opposition was trying to take credit. “We approved the Swargate to Katraj metro route in the PMC, but when the state government approved it recently, the Opposition parties took credit for it,” said Mohol.

The BJP leaders challenged to compare their five years’ tenure with opposition party’s last 25 years tenure.

The event for publishing the five year report card was held at Modern College Auditorium. The party plans to conduct such events in 58 places in the coming month. The party will also visit 1.2 lakh homes in May, to make known their achievements to the public.

“The BJP has done some great and effective work in the past five years, which will yield results in the next few years. The BJP also put the civic body on the map when it came to cleanliness ranking, and Pune has held the top spot,” added Mohol.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “The corporators have done amazing work, and their achievements cannot be published in a mere few pages of a booklet, we will need alot more pages for that.”

“The BJP has only included the work done at the PMC city level in the booklet. The work of the corporators has not been included. They have done tremendous work in the past five years.”

We will expose the BJP, says NCP

Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap said that they will dissect the BJPs report card and will get the truth out to the public.

”We will expose the BJP and their failure in the last five years,” said Jagtap.

Jagtap added, “The BJP claims that 100% garbage is being processed- we would show the garbage that is being dumped within the city and garbage depots. While the BJP has taken credit for Katraj -Kondwa road, they should also take responsibility of the accidents happening on that spot.”