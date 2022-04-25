BJPs 5-year report card: What opposition could not do in 25 years, BJP did it in five, say party leaders
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday presented it’s five year report card. The BJP has been ruling the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the past five years. The office bearers claimed that the BJP carried out developmental works, which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could not achieve in the past 25 years.
Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol claimed the BJP had solved the city’s garbage problem and not even one kg of garbage was being dumped in the city. Mohol also staked claim on other projects, but said the Opposition was trying to take credit. “We approved the Swargate to Katraj metro route in the PMC, but when the state government approved it recently, the Opposition parties took credit for it,” said Mohol.
The BJP leaders challenged to compare their five years’ tenure with opposition party’s last 25 years tenure.
The event for publishing the five year report card was held at Modern College Auditorium. The party plans to conduct such events in 58 places in the coming month. The party will also visit 1.2 lakh homes in May, to make known their achievements to the public.
“The BJP has done some great and effective work in the past five years, which will yield results in the next few years. The BJP also put the civic body on the map when it came to cleanliness ranking, and Pune has held the top spot,” added Mohol.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “The corporators have done amazing work, and their achievements cannot be published in a mere few pages of a booklet, we will need alot more pages for that.”
“The BJP has only included the work done at the PMC city level in the booklet. The work of the corporators has not been included. They have done tremendous work in the past five years.”
We will expose the BJP, says NCP
Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap said that they will dissect the BJPs report card and will get the truth out to the public.
”We will expose the BJP and their failure in the last five years,” said Jagtap.
Jagtap added, “The BJP claims that 100% garbage is being processed- we would show the garbage that is being dumped within the city and garbage depots. While the BJP has taken credit for Katraj -Kondwa road, they should also take responsibility of the accidents happening on that spot.”
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
-
Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday. The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop.
-
Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Shyamkali's kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
-
Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
-
Former bureaucrat, author Madhav Godbole passes away in Pune at 85
PUNE Madhav Godbole, former Union home secretary and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS), passed away due to cardiac arrest at Godbole's Pune residence, family members said. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. Godbole took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was Union home secretary and secretary, justice.
