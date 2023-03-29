BJP’s face for four decades, Girish Bapat passes away in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha Member from Pune, Girish Bapat, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital in Pune due to brief illness. He was 73. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute at MP Girish Bapat’s funeral held at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth on Wednesday. Locals and other party leaders also gathered. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Bapat is survived by wife, son Gaurav, and daughter-in-law Swarada. Bapat, according to BJP members, was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years, mostly suffering from renal inefficiency.

Earlier in the day, Bapat was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition and was on life support. The last rites on Bapat were performed in the evening at Vaikunth crematorium, where local citizens and workers of different political parties were present.

In the afternoon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar arrived in Pune to pay tribute to the departed soul.

‘’Girish Bapat was known as a great old-styled politician. He was known as a kind hearted leader who kept all section of society together. He had special love for Shiv Sena. Now a days the bitterness in the politics of Maharashtra is increasing a leader like Girish Bapat who preserved the culture of open-minded politics, left us. May his soul rest in eternal peace.’’ Uddhav Thackeray, chief Shiv Sena (UBT).

Bapat was a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and a five-time BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). His contribution in party’s rise in Pune has been crucial in the past four decades.

Bapat began his political career in 1970s during the emergency. In 1983 he was elected as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and served for three terms. Although the BJP was not in power at that time in the PMC, Bapat was elected as the standing committee chairman, owing to his friendship across the partylines for which he was known for.

Despite being ill, he had participated in the campaign in the recently held bypolls at Kasba Peth assembly constituency, which the BJP lost. The Opposition then accused the BJP of playing with Bapat’s health. Despite his ill health, Bapat had addressed BJP workers briefly at Kesariwada. Bapat’s last public appearance was on February 26, when he cast his vote for the Kasba Peth assembly bypoll sitting in a wheelchair with his nasal cannula on.

After serving in the Maharashtra assembly till 2019 which included his five-year career as minister in state cabinet from 2014 onwards, Bapat chose to work at the Centre and was elected as MP for Lok Sabha by defeating his rival candidate by a record margin.

As a minister, Bapat held the Food and drug administration portfolio as well as parliamentary affairs portfolio in the Maharashtra government.

Born on September 3, 1950, Bapat had completed his primary education at Talegaon Dabhade near Pune city. Later, he completed high school education at New English School, Raman Baug and after completing graduation, Bapat joined Telco in 1973 where he led the workers’ union.

During emergency, Bapat was imprisoned for 19 months during which he came in contact with many senior Jan Sangh leaders that propelled him into active politics. He also worked as a RSS functionary.

Bapat represented the Kasba Peth assembly constituency since 1995 and became the MLA for five times. He was a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government from 20214 to 2019.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shri Girish Bapat Ji played a key role in building and strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra. He was an approachable MLA who raised issues of public welfare. He also made a mark as an effective Minister and later as Pune’s MP. His good work will keep motivating several people.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Bapat was committed to his organisation and he worked for it till his last breath.”

Fadnavis said, “It takes 40 years to make a leader like Girish Bapat. His demise is big loss to us.”

As a face of BJP in Pune, Bapat kept the party’s base strong in the city though the BJP did not have strong voice across city.