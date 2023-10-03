News / Cities / Pune News / Black spots survey to start from Oct 4 in Pune district

Black spots survey to start from Oct 4 in Pune district

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 04, 2023 05:28 AM IST

According to the state PWD division, for the last few months, this process of identifying new black spots alongside existing ones has been ongoing, and 63 of them have now been identified in the Pune district

Pune: The Pune district administration, in collaboration with multiple government agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), RTO (Regional Transport Office), traffic police, and NGOs, will begin the ‘black spots’ survey in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune rural areas on Wednesday, October 4.

Last year, the city logged as many as 227 accidents across 23 accident-prone locations or ‘black spots’ as they are commonly referred to, according to data released by the traffic police. (HT PHOTO)
Last year, the city logged as many as 227 accidents across 23 accident-prone locations or ‘black spots’ as they are commonly referred to, according to data released by the traffic police. (HT PHOTO)

Last year, the city logged as many as 227 accidents across 23 accident-prone locations or ‘black spots’ as they are commonly referred to, according to data released by the traffic police. As per the recent survey, there are a total of 63 black spots found, and a report will be submitted after the survey to address them.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the state PWD division, for the last few months, this process of identifying new black spots alongside existing ones has been ongoing, and 63 of them have now been identified in the Pune district, 34 of which are in Pune city and the rest in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune.

This field survey would include officials from various departments like traffic police, RTO, Pune district administration, state PWD, NGOs, and others. After the survey is completed, a report with solutions to the black spot will be submitted to the PWD department and district administration within a few days.

“We have identified the black spots where frequent accidents happen, and people have lost their lives in the last 5 years. So, with a combined survey, we would be able to determine the causes of the incidents and provide real remedies to prevent future accidents,” a senior official from the state PWD department stated on the condition of anonymity.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out