Black spots survey to start from Oct 4 in Pune district

Pune: The Pune district administration, in collaboration with multiple government agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), RTO (Regional Transport Office), traffic police, and NGOs, will begin the ‘black spots’ survey in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune rural areas on Wednesday, October 4. Last year, the city logged as many as 227 accidents across 23 accident-prone locations or ‘black spots’ as they are commonly referred to, according to data released by the traffic police. (HT PHOTO)

Last year, the city logged as many as 227 accidents across 23 accident-prone locations or ‘black spots’ as they are commonly referred to, according to data released by the traffic police. As per the recent survey, there are a total of 63 black spots found, and a report will be submitted after the survey to address them.

According to the state PWD division, for the last few months, this process of identifying new black spots alongside existing ones has been ongoing, and 63 of them have now been identified in the Pune district, 34 of which are in Pune city and the rest in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune.

This field survey would include officials from various departments like traffic police, RTO, Pune district administration, state PWD, NGOs, and others. After the survey is completed, a report with solutions to the black spot will be submitted to the PWD department and district administration within a few days.

“We have identified the black spots where frequent accidents happen, and people have lost their lives in the last 5 years. So, with a combined survey, we would be able to determine the causes of the incidents and provide real remedies to prevent future accidents,” a senior official from the state PWD department stated on the condition of anonymity.

