    Blood sample of Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law tests negative for drugs: FSL report

    However, charges related to illegal possession still hold good, a Crime Branch officer said, insisting that recovery of contraband and supporting digital evidence are sufficient grounds for prosecution. FSL has confirmed that substances recovered during the raid were cocaine, ganja and MD

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:38 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Pune: Dealing a blow to Pune police and making holes in its investigation into a drugs-related case against former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, the blood test of the accused done by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have revealed that none of the seven accused, including Khewalkar, had consumed narcotic substances, a senior Crime Branch officer said on Thursday.

    BJP leader Eknath Khadse
    “FSL reports confirmed that the accused had not consumed drugs. However, charges related to illegal possession still hold good,” he said, insisting that recovery of contraband and supporting digital evidence are sufficient grounds for prosecution. The FSL has confirmed that the substances recovered during the raid were cocaine, ganja, and MD (mephedrone).

    The case dates back to July 27, around 3:40am, when a Crime Branch team raided suite number 102 at StayBird Azure Suites Hotel in Kharadi and seized 2.70 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 grams of a ganja-like substance, 10 mobile phones, two four- wheelers vehicles, liquor and beer bottles, and flavoured hookah pots - all together totaling 41,35,400.

    Pranjal Khewalkar and six others present in the suite were arrested on charges of drug possession and consumption. A case was later filed at Kharadi Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and COTPA Act. Khewalkar and two other accused secured bail from a city court on September 25.

