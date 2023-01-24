Bodies of 7 family members found on Bheema riverbed

Pune: The Pune rural police recovered seven bodies, including three minors, from the Bhima riverbed in Pargaon village near Daund, officials said on Tuesday. Police said they have started an investigation to find out whether it was a suicide pact.

The deceased included an elderly couple, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren, a police officer said citing preliminary information

They have been identified as Mohan Uttam Pawar (45) and Sangita alias Shahabai Mohan Pawar (40) of Khamgaon in Beed district; Rani Shyam Phlavare (24), Shyam Pandit Phlavare (28), Ritesh alias Bhaiya Phlavare (7), Chotu Shyam Phlavare (5), and Krishna Shyam Phlavare (3) of Hatola in Osmanabad district.

According to the police officials, the first four bodies were found across four days — Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Considering the gravity of the situation, police and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) teams carried out a search operation at Bhima river on Sunday and the other bodies were found at the river near Pargaon bridge on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km from Pune city, on Tuesday.

Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police, Pune rural said, “Bodies have been sent for autopsy and the report states no injury marks and drowning as the cause of death.”

The police identified the deceased after calling the contact found from the mobile phone of a woman victim. Mohan had shifted to Nighoj village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district along with his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren and worked as a labourer for the past one year.

“Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide pact but only detailed investigation will ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths,” said a senior police official.

Another police official said, “The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres from each other on the Bheema riverbed.”