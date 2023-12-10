Body of woman recovered from Bibwewadi area
Pune: The Pune city police on Saturday recovered the body of a woman from Goyal Garden on Gangadham Road. A team of Bibwewadi police rushed to the spot and launched a probe.
According to the police, the age of the body of the woman is suspected to be 50 years old. It was observed that the woman was attacked with a sharp object on her head which may have caused her death.
Police officials said efforts are on to identify the body and the authorities have got some clues.
R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone V) said, “Prima facie, it looks like a murder case. Accused hit the woman on her head with a sharp object.’’
The senior police official said that an investigation has been launched to crack the case and people in the neighbourhood has been probed.