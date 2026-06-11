Bomb threat emails to Pune, Mumbai civic offices found to be hoax

Wednesday morning began with a wave of alarm across Maharashtra as bomb threat emails targeting some of the state’s most prominent offices, civic leaders and institutions triggered a massive security response in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur. According to the Pune police, the email was sent under the purported name of the “Khalistan National Army” and was received on the mayor’s office’s official account at 8:21 am. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

In Pune, the bomb threats targeted the mayor’s office, Vidhan Bhavan, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.

According to the Pune police, the email was sent under the purported name of the “Khalistan National Army” and was received on the mayor’s office’s official account at 8:21 am.

The email came to the notice of office staff around 10.15 am, following which Shivajinagar police station was informed at 10.35 am. Police alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and deployed security personnel at the PMC’s new administrative building and the mayor’s office.

The BDDS team reached the premises at 10.54 am and carried out a comprehensive search operation until 1.15 pm.

“No bomb-like object or any suspicious material was found during the search operation,” a police officer said.

Police also conducted searches at the RSS office in Moti Bagh and the Council Hall premises. No suspicious objects were found at either location.

Police have now launched a technical investigation through the cyber police station to trace the origin of the email and identify the IP address used to send the threat. Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for the false alarm.

In Nagpur, mayor Neeta Thakre received an email claiming an explosive device was planted at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Reshimbagh.

A BDDS was rushed to the spot, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

In Mumbai, police, bomb squads and security agencies were mobilised after a series of emails warned of explosions at the offices and vehicles of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre, the Chief Minister’s Office, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Officials said nothing suspicious was found.