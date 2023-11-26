close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Boy leaks obscene photos of girl after she refused to have a relationship with him

Boy leaks obscene photos of girl after she refused to have a relationship with him

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 27, 2023 02:08 AM IST

The incident unfolded on November 23, when the girl rejected Badgade’s proposal to have a relationship with him

The Parvati Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old man from Satara for allegedly uploading obscene photos and videos of a girl after she refused to have a relationship with him, said officials. The accused, identified as Adesh Anil Badgade (26), a resident of Pachagani in Satara district, reportedly took revenge on the victim by sharing her explicit images on social media without her consent.

The police accordingly booked the accused under IPC sections 354(d), 500, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police accordingly booked the accused under IPC sections 354(d), 500, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident unfolded on November 23, when the girl rejected Badgade’s proposal to have a relationship with him.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Two cases of sexual abuse of minors reported in 2 days

Angered by the girl’s refusal, the accused repeatedly called and disturbed her, threatening to kill her and himself if she did not agree to his wish. Shocked by the proceedings and the breach of her privacy, the victim reported the incident to the Parvati Police on Saturday, November 25, prompting them to take swift action.

The police accordingly booked the accused under IPC sections 354(d), 500, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out